Longstanding London park time trial cancelled over concerns of speed and 'cycling-related incidents'

London Dynamo's Richmond Park time trials have been cancelled after The Royal Parks stepped in

Richmond Park
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

A long-running time trial in one of London's biggest parks has been cancelled over fears of cyclists breaking speed limits and after "several cycling-related incidents".

London Dynamo organised two time trials in Richmond Park in late-June and early July, which have been running for 15 years. However, the two events have now been cancelled due to the park's operators, The Royal Parks, embarking on a review of its cycling policy.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸