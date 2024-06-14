No RideLondon Classique in 2025 after UCI changes dates 'without consultation'

The three-stage race has existed in its current format since 2022

There will be no RideLondon Classique in 2025, after the UCI changed its dates, which forced the organisers to cancel it.

The Women's WorldTour race was pushed back a week in the 2025 calendar, from the weekend of 23-25 May to 30 May to 1 June, published on Friday morning. Following that announcement, the organisers of RideLondon - London Marathon Events - said that they had no choice but to cancel it.

