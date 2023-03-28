How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2023: Everything you need to live stream the oldest of the five Monuments

Quick guide to watching Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2023

Date: 23 April

AUS FREE live stream: SBS On Demand

UK: Stream on GCN+ and Eurosport Player (£6.99/mon)

US: Stream on FloBikes (opens in new tab) ($150/year / $30/mon)

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège in Australia

Over in Australia, Liège-Bastogne-Liège will be broadcast live and for free on SBS (opens in new tab). If you're down under and want to watch the race, head to the SBS On Demand streaming service and catch all the action, as well as replays and highlights.



Aussies out of the country can still use a VPN to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream, free from abroad.

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes from outside your country

If you’re out of your home country on 23 April for Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, you may discover that you lose access to your favourite home broadcaster and that you’re consequently unable to stream the racing action.



However, there is an easy solution available to all.



By using a VPN, a software tool that offers online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, you can access on-demand content and live TV as if you were at home.



Use a VPN to watch 2023 Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes from abroad:

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the US

Both Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2023 will be available to watch in the USA and Canada via Flo Bikes. We’ll have full details on the timings of Flo Bikes coverage in the coming weeks.

If you're stateside and want to watch the race via Flo Bikes you'll need a subscription. You can subscribe for a year for $150 in the USA or $209.99 in Canada.

Watch the Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream on FloBikes from $30
FloBikes brings users live access to a vast array of races over the season including the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, Tour de Suisse, Tour of Flanders and plenty more including Liège-Bastogne-Liège. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month).

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the UK

If you’re based in the UK, you will be able to watch all of the live coverage from regular cycling broadcasters GCN+ and Discovery+ / Eurosport.

You can buy a month-long pass to get access to the live streams available via the Eurosport player or Discovery+ website. Buying a pass costs just £6.99 although it's worth remembering that it will then auto renew at the same price each month unless you cancel before the renewal date.

If you're a year round cycling fan looking to gain access to live streams throughout the 2023 WorldTour season, you may wish to purchase a year long pass instead. The year long pass costs £59.99 and represents a significant saving of £23.89.

Another option is deciding to go for a GCN+ subscription at a cost of £39.99 for the year. Or you can buy a race pass for £6.99 per month. A GCN account also means you'll then have access to both live and on demand race footage as well as long or short highlight streams and in-depth analysis.

If you happen to be out of the country when the race is on then you can just download a VPN and choose your location to watch live as if you are back at home.

What time is Liège-Bastogne-Liège on TV?

We’ll have full details on television coverage of Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2023 in the coming days.

What to expect at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Liège-Bastogne-Liège is the oldest professional cycling race in the world and is one of the five cycling monuments. It is also the showpiece event in the three races commonly known as the Ardenne Classics, with this year's edition of both the men’s and women’s races’ taking place on Sunday 23 April.

The men’s race begins and ends in the Belgian city of Liège, with the riders racing out of the city in a big loop which sees them enter the city of Bastogne before returning back to Liège. In total the route is 258.5 kilometres long with multiple punchy climbs, synonymous with the region, including the Côte de La Redoute and Cote de la Roche-aux-Faucons on the menu.



In the women’s race, the riders start in Bastogne before taking on a 140 kilometre course which ends back in Liège.

Annemiek van Vleuten of Movistar and Remco Evenepoel of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl won last year's editions of the races' both attacking from distance before soloing into the finish in Liège.



British rider Lizzie Deignan has also recently tasted victory in Liège. Deignan won 'La Doyenne' in 2020. Previous winners in the men's race has also included Slovenian duo Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič.



