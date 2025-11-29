Save on your bike security this Black Friday - Apple AirTag four-pack with nearly 40% off

Like many others, my colleagues at Cycling Weekly have been recommending GPS trackers to help with tracking lost and stolen bikes, we even have a GPS Trackers Buyers Guide to help you decide which are the best option for you.

It might be obvious that a tracker won't prevent your bike getting stolen, there's plenty of emerging stories to prove how effective they can be in helping track it down and having it returned to you.

This Black Friday we've found a great deal on a set of four AirTags - you can check out all our other Black Friday bike deals here.

I finally got round to getting some AirTags for the family's bikes this summer when my husband was due to fly abroad with his bikes. We figured as well as theft it could come in handy for tracking any wayward luggage.

As an iPhone / iPad family they're the perfect choice for us as we can quickly call them up on the 'Find My' app on our devices.

Luckily we've yet to use them in anger, our luggage hasn't been lost and our bikes not stolen, but they've have proved to be a handy way to track if the other half has gone for a longer-than-promised ride on his way home from work.