Save on your bike security this Black Friday - Apple AirTag four-pack with nearly 40% off

Happily I haven't had to use my AirTags to track a stolen bike but it's reassuring to know that they're there if I do need them

Like many others, my colleagues at Cycling Weekly have been recommending GPS trackers to help with tracking lost and stolen bikes, we even have a GPS Trackers Buyers Guide to help you decide which are the best option for you.

It might be obvious that a tracker won't prevent your bike getting stolen, there's plenty of emerging stories to prove how effective they can be in helping track it down and having it returned to you.

Apple AirTag - 4 pack
Save 36%
Apple AirTag - 4 pack: was $99 now $62.99 at Walmart

Save over a third on this AirTag deal at Walmart

View Deal
Apple AirTag - 4 pack
Save £45
Apple AirTag - 4 pack: was £119 now £74 at Amazon

With this deal you'll save more than a third on a pack of four AirPods

View Deal
Rachel Sokal

Rachel has been writing about and reviewing bike tech for the last 15 years. Cynical by nature, Rachel never really trusts the marketing hype and prefers to give products a mighty good testing before deciding whether they're worth buying or not.

Rachel's first riding love is mountain biking where she's been European and UK 24hr Champion on more than one occasion. She's not just confined to the trails though and regularly rides - and occasionally races - on gravel and road too.

