Apple Airtags lead to bumper bike theft recovery

Police in Vail, CO, charge suspect after seizing a van load of stolen machines thanks to the clever little disc

Bike with stolen bits chained up
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Unfortunately, if your bike is stolen there is usually little chance you will see it again, which is why we do love a story about a bike being recovered and returned to its rightful owner. Or, in this case, a whole van load of them, which were seized while on the move by the Vail Police Department in Colorado – all thanks to a couple of Apple Airtags.

The story was unearthed in court documents and published in Summit Daily and subsequently US Velo.

