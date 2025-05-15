Only 1% of London bike thefts result in police action, according to figures

More than 1,363 incidents of bike-related crime were reported in the London borough of Hackney last year

Cyclists in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Just 1% of bike thefts in London, the capital of the UK, resulted in an arrest, prosecution or conviction last year, according to data analysis carried out by Lawtons, a solicitors based in the capital.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 61,000 recorded bicycle thefts in England and Wales last year. Within London, Lawtons has found - via analysis of Metropolitan Police data - that the boroughs of Hackney and Camden are the worst-affected areas for incidents of reported bike theft.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.