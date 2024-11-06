'I’m terribly sorry, but that’s my bicycle' - Journalist recovers stolen bike using AirTag

London Centric's Jim Waterson went from budding bike theft reporter to tracking down his own stolen bike

bike theft
(Image credit: Getty stock image)
Adam Becket
By
published

A London-based journalist managed to track down and seize his stolen bike back using an Apple AirTag, while the police could not help.

Ironically, Jim Waterson, the man behind London Centric, was in the process of setting up an investigation into bike theft in London - with the help of BackPedal, a stolen bike recovery service - when his own family e-cargo bike was stolen.

News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.