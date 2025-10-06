I’ve worked on the best bikes in the world, and this was my go-to torque wrench every day for ten years

Torque wrenches are essential equipment for professionals and home mechanics, but they can be expensive. This Amazon deal offers one of the best torque wrenches you can have in your workshop at a price lower than what I used to pay for them on trade rates.

For over a decade, I have provided tech support to Olympic-level athletes while on the move. I opened and ran four workshops here in the UK and in the French Alps, with many full-time mechanics and teams on-the-road teams. The team and I worked on everything from high-end custom bikes to neglected beaters.

After all that time working with bikes and tools, you develop a strong sense of what’s good and what’s not. A high-quality torque wrench is essential for nearly every job on a modern bike. They are necessary for rider safety and critical to ensuring parts are set to manufacturers' specifications. Incorrect use can lead to costly repairs, reliability issues, and, in extreme cases, failure of items like lightweight steering components.

A reliable torque wrench must give accurate readings consistently, even when subjected to the rigours of a busy workshop six or seven days a week. That’s why this one has been by my side the entire time: the TW-5.2 Torque Wrench from Park Tool.

Save 33% Park Tool TW-5.2 Torque Wrench : was £126.99 now £85.34 at Amazon The Park Tool TW-5.2 is the torque wrench the trade uses, and there's a good reason for that. It's robust, reliable, easy to use, and ideal for almost any nut and bolt on your bike up to 14nm. Making it suitable for everything, including the crank bolts on Shimano systems, and you'd only need more range if you're fitting SRAM or Campagnolo cranks. The TW-5.2 features a ratcheting 1/4-inch drive with a 3/8-inch adaptor. A Dial-adjust system allows the desired torque setting to be preset, and it reads and registers for left and right-hand threading. There's also a conversion scale on the tool body.

Its mechanism is precise yet robust, easy to operate, and it just works. It’s not just my opinion that rates it highly; Cycling Weekly has also reviewed it positively and featured it in our Best Torque Wrenches gear guide for years as the top overall choice.

Quality tools that last don’t come cheap, and not everyone can afford the iconic blue logo. However, just ahead of Amazon Deals Day, you can buy one in the UK for only £85.34- down from £126.99- a 33% discount. That’s cheaper than I used to get them on trade rates. My own has been going strong for around 13 years, costing me just £6.57 a year!

