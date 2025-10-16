Over £170,000 in bike parts up for auction with current bid just £2600 after bike company restructuring

Almost £200,00 worth of bike parts is up for sale in the UK, as assets from the Guildford-based bike retailer YT Mill are auctioned off.

It was announced in late September that the original owner, Markus Flossmann, had stepped in to save German mountain bike brand YT Industries, after administration. While this triggered layoffs in Europe, it is not all doom and gloom: the US operations are still very much 'open for business', and bikes are still shipping from the brand's European warehouse.

However, restructuring has meant a closure of the YT Mill in the UK, with assets sold off through Marriott and Co.

YT Industries entered into self-administration in July after its main shareholder, a private equity investor, announced it would no longer finance it; Flossmann went on to buy the company back.

Flossmann told Pinkbike that the "majority of staff" had been "released" during the transition period. "As you can imagine, this is anything but a small undertaking, both financially and in terms of effort," he said.

"To ensure that no work is performed by employees that the old company would no longer be able to pay for, the majority of the staff have been released during this transition period. A small team remains in place to answer customer inquiries and process orders. We hope to conclude the negotiations as quickly as possible to minimise the impact on our customers.

"It’s important to note that this only concerns YT Industries GmbH in Germany. Our U.S. subsidiary is not affected, business there continues as usual, and there are no restrictions."

The list of assets up for sale from the UK shop is extensive; from step ladders to sofas, workshop tools, and, of course, bikes, to models of goat heads and Japanese Torii gates, to the front section of a vintage Transit van.

For those looking for a little bit of mountain bike history, there are also various signed pictures and memorabilia from a wealth of past and present YT-sponsored riders, and even the kitchen sink.

Arguably, the headline lot in the auction is the extensive range of spare parts, which Marriot & Co. values at over £170,000, and has received only nine bids, currently sitting at just £2,600. While much of this is spares and parts are for YT's wide range of mountain and gravel bike frames, it does include a significant amount of branded components and parts.

SRAM drivetrain and braking components featuring heavily throughout the unautided list, as well as big names like Maxxis, Crankbrothers, Shimano, Fox and Ohlins.

It appears anyone can make a bid, assuming you can collect it from Surrey between 29 and 31 October 2025. Bidding ends on 22 October, and they are holding a viewing day the day before, 21 October, for any interested parties.

You can find the full listing via the Marriott & Co website.