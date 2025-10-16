Over £170,000 in bike parts up for auction with current bid just £2600 after bike company restructuring

German mountain bike brand YT Industries, after closing the UK-based YT Mill, is now selling off all its assets, including the kitchen sink

A screenshot of an auction lot from the Marriott &amp; Co. website showing a large amount of bike parts on sale
(Image credit: Marriott & Co.)
Almost £200,00 worth of bike parts is up for sale in the UK, as assets from the Guildford-based bike retailer YT Mill are auctioned off.

It was announced in late September that the original owner, Markus Flossmann, had stepped in to save German mountain bike brand YT Industries, after administration. While this triggered layoffs in Europe, it is not all doom and gloom: the US operations are still very much 'open for business', and bikes are still shipping from the brand's European warehouse.

"It’s important to note that this only concerns YT Industries GmbH in Germany. Our U.S. subsidiary is not affected, business there continues as usual, and there are no restrictions."

Arguably, the headline lot in the auction is the extensive range of spare parts, which Marriot & Co. values at over £170,000, and has received only nine bids, currently sitting at just £2,600. While much of this is spares and parts are for YT's wide range of mountain and gravel bike frames, it does include a significant amount of branded components and parts.

