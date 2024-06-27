'I want to wear a rainbow jersey, not only on gravel' - Kasia Niewiadoma extends with Canyon-SRAM through 2026
The Polish rider says she feels 'accepted, understood and motivated' and has her sights set on ambitious targets
Kasia Niewiadoma has inked a two-year contract extension with Canyon-SRAM Racing, the team announced today. Niewiadoma has been with the team since 2018 and will continue riding for the German squad through the 2026 season.
Niewiadoma has had some standout performances as part of the team, including becoming the Gravel World Champion, winning the Amstel Gold Race and La Flèche Wallonne, and finishing on the GC podium at the Giro d'Italia Women and twice at Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
Her win at this year's La Flèche Wallonne put an end to an agonising five-year spell where she finished on a road race podium 30 times yet failed to reach that top step. Even so, Niewiadoma has been one of the team's most consistent performers, and Canyon-SRAM Racing was keen to have her sign on for two more years.
"Kasia has achieved the most significant results for the team. She has won hearts while racing with an open visor and her own heart on her sleeve. She comes to races always well prepared and with a never-give-up attitude. We love working with Kasia and are thrilled to continue supporting her," says team manager Ronny Lauke.
For her part, Niewiadoma says she's deeply happy on the team and has big goals for the near future.
"Of course, I considered other options, but it never felt entirely right, and I could not remain at peace with myself. I feel enormous support coming from the team of Canyon-SRAM when things go well and when they don't," the 29-year-old said in a statement.
"I can fully be myself; I feel accepted, understood and motivated to embrace my position as one of the team leaders and as a rider who can share my knowledge with the youngsters."
The reigning gravel world champion revealed that she and the team have ambitious goals for the near future, stating: "we want to bring a yellow jersey home, to win Strade Bianche and the Tour of Flanders. I want to wear a rainbow jersey, not only on the gravel. I believe with Canyon-SRAM Racing, it's all possible."
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
