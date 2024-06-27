'I want to wear a rainbow jersey, not only on gravel' - Kasia Niewiadoma extends with Canyon-SRAM through 2026

The Polish rider says she feels 'accepted, understood and motivated' and has her sights set on ambitious targets

Kasia Niewiadoma after winning La Fleche Wallone in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Kasia Niewiadoma has inked a two-year contract extension with Canyon-SRAM Racing, the team announced today. Niewiadoma has been with the team since 2018 and will continue riding for the German squad through the 2026 season.  

Niewiadoma has had some standout performances as part of the team, including becoming the Gravel World Champion, winning the Amstel Gold Race and La Flèche Wallonne, and finishing on the GC podium at the Giro d'Italia Women and twice at Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

