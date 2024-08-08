Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2024 start list: Demi Vollering leads SD Worx-Protime
All the teams and riders for the third Tour de France Femmes
With just days to go until the third edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, confirmed teams are being announced daily.
The action starts on Monday, 12 August, with eight stages over seven days, ending on Sunday, 18 August, from Rotterdam to Alpe d'Huez.
Among those confirmed as racing the Tour are defending champion - and hot favourite - Demi Vollering for SD Worx-Protime, the Olympic road race champion Kristen Faulkner for EF-Oatly-Cannondale, and Olympic time trial gold medallist Grace Brown for FDJ-Suez.
22 teams of seven riders will take part in the Tour: the 15 Women's WorldTour teams, along with seven invited Continental squads: Cofidis, EF-Oatly-Cannondale, Tashkent City, St Michel-Mavic-Auber93, Lotto Dstny, Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi and Arkéa-B&B Hotels. Tashkent, in particular, are interesting - the Uzbekistani team received invitations to all WorldTour events in 2024 because of UCI points scored, largely at the Uzbekistan National Championships last year.
The strongest squad is invariably SD Worx-Protime, with defending champion Vollering, and three-time stage winner Lorena Wiebes, but teams like Lidl-Trek, Movistar, Canyon-SRAM and FDJ-Suez will look to upset the status quo.
One notable name absent from the Tour for the first time is Annemiek van Vleuten, who hung up our wheels at the end of last year, after winning the inaugaural race in 2022. Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) will hope to go one better than two successive third-places at the event, especially now she has broken her streak of not winning races. Her Australian teammate Neve Bradbury recently finished third at the Giro d'Italia Women, and so will be one to watch on the road to Alpe d'Huez.
It is unknown whether Giro champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) will be present, but other top-five GC finishers Juliette Labous (dsm-firmenich PostNL) and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck) are racing. Second at the Vuelta Femenina, Riejanne Markus (Visma-Lease a Bike) and stage winner Évita Muzic (FDJ-Suez) are also unconfirmed, but are expected to be on the startline.
Here are the announced teams and riders for the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2024 start list
SD Worx-Protime
VOLLERING Demi
BREDEWOLD Mischa
FISHER-BLACK Niamh
GUARISCHI Barbara
MAJERUS Christine
VAS Blanka
WIEBES Lorena
AG Insurance-Soudal
Arkéa-B&B Hotels
Canyon-SRAM
NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
BRADBURY Neve
CHABBEY Elise
DYGERT Chloé
PALADIN Soraya
SKALNIAK-SÓJKA Agnieszka
TOWERS Alice
Ceratizit-WNT
KERBAOL Cédrine
ALONSO Sandra
ARZUFFI Alice Maria
BERTON Nina
DE ZOETE Mylene
LACH Marta
SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin
Cofidis
BERTEAU Victoire
ALZINI Martina
KERN Spela
LUDWIG Hannah
NOSKOVA Nikola
ROY Sarah
TALBOT Josie
dsm-firmenich PostNL
LABOUS Juliette
BARALE Francesca
BARBIERI Rachele
GEORGI Pfeiffer
KOCH Franziska
KOOL Charlotte
STORRIE Becky
EF-Oatly-Cannondale
FAULKNER Kristen
CADZOW Kim
EMOND Clara
HENTTALA Lotta
JACKSON Alison
RÜEGG Noemi
VALLIERES MILL Magdeleine
FDJ-Suez
Fenix-Deceuninck
KASTELIJN Yara
DE WILDE Julie
PIETERSE Puck
ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
SCHREMPF Carina
SCHWEINBERGER Christina
TRUYEN Marthe
Human Powered Health
CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
EDWARDS Ruth
KASPER Romy
MALCOTTI Barbara
PIKULIK Daria
RAAIJMAKERS Marit
WILLIAMS Lily
Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi
SANTESTEBAN Ane
BLANCO CALBET Yurani
OSTOLAZA ZABALA Usoa
SILVESTRI Debora
SOTO CAMPOS Catalina
TOMASI Laura
TONETTI Cristina
Lidl-Trek
Liv AlUla Jayco
GARCIA Mavi
ANDERSSON Caroline
KOREVAAR Jeanne
PATE Amber
ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby
SMULDERS Silke
TON Quinty
Lotto Dstny
DE JONG Thalita
AINTILA Wilma
ARENS Maureen
BASTIAENSSEN Fauve
DE KEERSMAEKER Audrey
DOCX Mieke
VAN WERSCH Anna
Movistar
LIPPERT Liane
BARIL Olivia
NORSGAARD Emma
GUTIERREZ Sheyla
MACKAIJ Floortje
MARTÍN Sara
MEIJERING Mareille
Roland
St Michel-Mavic-Auber93
BUNEL Marion
AVOINE Alison
FAHY Camille
GUILMAN Victorie
LE MOUEL Célia
MIERMONT Dilyxine
ROUSSEL Elyne
Tashkent City
UAE Team ADQ
Uno-X Mobility
AALERUD Katrine
AHTOSALO Anniina
BOILARD Simone
CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
EDSETH Marte Berg
KOSTER Anouska
OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal
Visma-Lease a Bike
