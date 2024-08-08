Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2024 start list: Demi Vollering leads SD Worx-Protime

With just days to go until the third edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, confirmed teams are being announced daily.

The action starts on Monday, 12 August, with eight stages over seven days, ending on Sunday, 18 August, from Rotterdam to Alpe d'Huez.

Among those confirmed as racing the Tour are defending champion - and hot favourite - Demi Vollering for SD Worx-Protime, the Olympic road race champion Kristen Faulkner for EF-Oatly-Cannondale, and Olympic time trial gold medallist Grace Brown for FDJ-Suez.

22 teams of seven riders will take part in the Tour: the 15 Women's WorldTour teams, along with seven invited Continental squads: Cofidis, EF-Oatly-Cannondale, Tashkent City, St Michel-Mavic-Auber93, Lotto Dstny, Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi and Arkéa-B&B Hotels. Tashkent, in particular, are interesting - the Uzbekistani team received invitations to all WorldTour events in 2024 because of UCI points scored, largely at the Uzbekistan National Championships last year.

The strongest squad is invariably SD Worx-Protime, with defending champion Vollering, and three-time stage winner Lorena Wiebes, but teams like Lidl-Trek, Movistar, Canyon-SRAM and FDJ-Suez will look to upset the status quo.

One notable name absent from the Tour for the first time is Annemiek van Vleuten, who hung up our wheels at the end of last year, after winning the inaugaural race in 2022. Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) will hope to go one better than two successive third-places at the event, especially now she has broken her streak of not winning races. Her Australian teammate Neve Bradbury recently finished third at the Giro d'Italia Women, and so will be one to watch on the road to Alpe d'Huez.

It is unknown whether Giro champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) will be present, but other top-five GC finishers Juliette Labous (dsm-firmenich PostNL) and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck) are racing. Second at the Vuelta Femenina, Riejanne Markus (Visma-Lease a Bike) and stage winner Évita Muzic (FDJ-Suez) are also unconfirmed, but are expected to be on the startline.

Here are the announced teams and riders for the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2024 start list

SD Worx-Protime

VOLLERING Demi

BREDEWOLD Mischa

FISHER-BLACK Niamh

GUARISCHI Barbara

MAJERUS Christine

VAS Blanka

WIEBES Lorena

AG Insurance-Soudal

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Canyon-SRAM

NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna

BRADBURY Neve

CHABBEY Elise

DYGERT Chloé

PALADIN Soraya

SKALNIAK-SÓJKA Agnieszka

TOWERS Alice

Ceratizit-WNT

KERBAOL Cédrine

ALONSO Sandra

ARZUFFI Alice Maria

BERTON Nina

DE ZOETE Mylene

LACH Marta

SCHWEINBERGER Kathrin

Cofidis

BERTEAU Victoire

ALZINI Martina

KERN Spela

LUDWIG Hannah

NOSKOVA Nikola

ROY Sarah

TALBOT Josie

dsm-firmenich PostNL

LABOUS Juliette

BARALE Francesca

BARBIERI Rachele

GEORGI Pfeiffer

KOCH Franziska

KOOL Charlotte

STORRIE Becky

EF-Oatly-Cannondale

FAULKNER Kristen

CADZOW Kim

EMOND Clara

HENTTALA Lotta

JACKSON Alison

RÜEGG Noemi

VALLIERES MILL Magdeleine

FDJ-Suez

Fenix-Deceuninck

KASTELIJN Yara

DE WILDE Julie

PIETERSE Puck

ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena

SCHREMPF Carina

SCHWEINBERGER Christina

TRUYEN Marthe

Human Powered Health

CORDON-RAGOT Audrey

EDWARDS Ruth

KASPER Romy

MALCOTTI Barbara

PIKULIK Daria

RAAIJMAKERS Marit

WILLIAMS Lily

Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi

SANTESTEBAN Ane

BLANCO CALBET Yurani

OSTOLAZA ZABALA Usoa

SILVESTRI Debora

SOTO CAMPOS Catalina

TOMASI Laura

TONETTI Cristina

Lidl-Trek

Liv AlUla Jayco

GARCIA Mavi

ANDERSSON Caroline

KOREVAAR Jeanne

PATE Amber

ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby

SMULDERS Silke

TON Quinty

Lotto Dstny

DE JONG Thalita

AINTILA Wilma

ARENS Maureen

BASTIAENSSEN Fauve

DE KEERSMAEKER Audrey

DOCX Mieke

VAN WERSCH Anna

Movistar

LIPPERT Liane

BARIL Olivia

NORSGAARD Emma

GUTIERREZ Sheyla

MACKAIJ Floortje

MARTÍN Sara

MEIJERING Mareille

Roland

St Michel-Mavic-Auber93

BUNEL Marion

AVOINE Alison

FAHY Camille

GUILMAN Victorie

LE MOUEL Célia

MIERMONT Dilyxine

ROUSSEL Elyne

Tashkent City

UAE Team ADQ

Uno-X Mobility

AALERUD Katrine

AHTOSALO Anniina

BOILARD Simone

CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia

EDSETH Marte Berg

KOSTER Anouska

OTTESTAD Mie Bjørndal

Visma-Lease a Bike