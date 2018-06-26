Fortuneo-Samsic to ride BH bikes at the Tour de France?

Will Spanish brand BH be the new bike sponsor for the French team?

On Monday we reported that Look Cycles and the Fortuneo-Samsic Pro Continental cycling team had parted ways with immediate effect. No reason was given for the schism, but they each wished each other well.

That left us asking whose bikes Fortuneo-Samsic would be riding when they take to the start line as a wildcard team in the Tour de France, now just 10 days away.

According to newspaper Ouest France, the answer is Spanish brand BH. The paper also says that some of Fortuneo-Samsic’s riders just weren’t satisfied with Look’s machines, despite Look making modifications to try to address their requirements. The team’s riders also seem to have been frustrated by the lack of wins or high placings in this year’s races.

BH has the range of road bikes to supply a pro team, with an aero machine as well as a lightweight bike. The latter is likely to be ridden by Fortuneo-Samsic’s star climber, Warren Barguil, who joined the team from Sunweb last year after securing the polka dot jersey and two stage wins at last year’s Tour. BH also has its own time trial bike.

How well the team will adapt to riding new bikes so shortly before the Tour de France and its mechanics to servicing them, and whether they will be able to achieve the results they want will be interesting to see. Fitting a rider to a time trial bike is particularly tricky, with the Tour’s team time trial coming up on Monday July 9.

Last year, BH provided its bikes to another French team, Direct Energie. This was another partnership dissolved at short notice, with Wilier stepping in as bike supplier to the Direct Energie team at the beginning of January this year.