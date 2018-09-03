Tech of the week: new Enve wheels, everesting and 13 Haute Route rides for the price of one

Also Connor Swift’s new bike, Ben King’s training regime and what to do after a ride

New wheels for Dimension Data and a new bike for the British national champion

This week, aero wheel specialist Enve has released its new flagship SES 5.6 rim brake wheelset. It comes as a tub and a tubeless ready clincher with wider rims and different rim dimensions and profiles for the front and back wheels to maximise aero efficiency.

We’ve had a look at British national champion Connor Swift’s custom painted Genesis Zero SL too this week. Complete with lots of personalisation, its frame gets an abstract expressionist red white and blue paint job. And we’ve asked if aluminium is about to become cool again, with the launch of the Trek Emonda ALR.

Climbing and more climbing – and what to do next

We’ve set Matt Barbet the everesting challenge this week. Watch as he goes though the training and preparation, the gear and the climb to hit the 8848m mark. If you’re aiming for your own everesting ride, there are plenty of hints and tips.

We’ve reported too how in preparation for his win on stage four of the Vuelta a España, Ben King rode a Zwift course on the turbo in a tent heated to 35C to simulate the conditions in southern Spain and see how his body would cope in the heat.

If you fancy a bit of climbing yourself, you can now sign up for an annual pass for all 13 Haute Route events, for just €50 more than the price for a single seven day ride. So you can start in Oman in March and keep going until Mexico in October, if you’re so inclined. Or you could just opt for the Wiggle New Forest 100 – that’s coming up on September 15th and 16th and keeps the climbing down to 1360m.

And we’ve given you 11 things you absolutely have to do after a ride – most of which are “eat”.

Plus as usual, there have been Sunday Trading deals and other offers on top cycling kit this week.