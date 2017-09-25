Man set to plead not guilty over death of Chris Boardman’s mother

Man and second defendant will also plead not guilty to perverting the course of justice

A man and a woman are set to plead not guilty to charges relating to the death of Carol Boardman, mother of Chris Boardman, who died in a collision with a pick-up truck in July 2016.

Liam Rosney and Victoria Rosney, both of Connah’s Quay, Flintshire, appeared in Mold Magistrates’ Court and spoke only to confirm their names and addresses as the case was sent for a plea hearing at Mold Crown Court on October 27.

Both defendants are charged with perverting the course of justice, and Mr Rosney also charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

They have been granted unconditional bail until their next court appearance, with defence solicitor Gwyn Lewis saying that both would plead not guilty to the charges made against them.

75-year-old Carol Boardman was killed in a collision with a Mitsubishi Warrior pick-up truck while riding her bike in Connah’s Quay last year.

Chris Boardman, who was recently appointed as Manchester’s first cycling commissioner, has previously expressed his frustration at a lack of progress in the case, with the police taking more than a year to bring charges in relation to his mother’s death.

“I originally didn’t care what happened to the driver, it would change nothing for us and would we really want to ruin another life?” Boardman wrote in July.

“But if our justice system doesn’t take road crime seriously, then someone will needlessly go through what my father is experiencing now.”