Giro d'Italia stage 3 live: First test for the fast men

Riders coming through the village of Lu, close to the first intermediate sprint (Image credit: Alamy)

💚 Results at the InterGiro: 🥇 @MilanJonathan_ 🥈 @MerlierTim 🥉 @kaden_groves #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/NiS1lQoxfcMay 6, 2024

69km to go: Alpecin give Kaden Groves a full lead-out for the next intermediate sprint at Montegrosso d'Asti, but Milan easily claims the win, coming past on the right-hand side with Merlier on his wheel. A sign of things to come?

69km to go: Meanwhile, the group off the front has spurred the peloton into action. Movistar and Polti Kometa are leading the chase.

79km to go: Filippo Fiorelli (VF Group–Bardiani–CSF–Faizanè), who wears the sprinter's jersey, has a broken spoke on his rear wheel, and raises his hand for assistance. He's offered support from neutral service, but he waits for his team car. Fiorelli is in the front group amongst race favourites Caleb Ewan, Tim Merlier, Olav Kooij, Jonathan Milan, Biniam Girmay and Danny van Poppel. They have 1:21 on the peloton, but the time is beginning to come down.

83km to go: things are beginning to heat up. A large group of around 25 sprinters and lead-out riders have gone off the front, with Alpecin, Intermarché, QuickStep, Visma, Tudor and Bardiani represented. They have 1:40 on the peloton.

87km to go: Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) takes 12 points for the intermediate sprint. Kooij comes second and Merlier third.

In case you're wondering, Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) picked up the remaining point for the Maglia Azzurra on the Lu climb. Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Wanty) won 3 points, while Davide Ballerini (Astana Qazaqstan) gained 2.

92km to go: Ballerini, who had little intention of staying out in front, has rejoined the peloton. The bunch is back together again.

Lilian Calmejane wins the mountain sprint and wakes up everyone 🙌 #Giro pic.twitter.com/EGCo3GgPOCMay 6, 2024

104km to go: Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché–Wanty) and Davide Ballerini (Astana Qazaqstan) have 35 seconds on the peloton after Calmejane made a move off the front. Calmejane takes three points on the 4th category KOM climb to Lu (3.4km at 3.8%), with Ballerini close behind. With his job done, Calmejane drops back to the peloton.

Let's take a look at some of the favourites today: - Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) will be looking to defend last year's Maglia Ciclamino. The Italian rider has 4 stage wins so far this year and won the green jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico. - Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) will have gained an appetite for victory after 7 stage wins this season - more than any other sprinter. This is his first Grand Tour since La Vuelta in 2022. -Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) - the Dutchman has had four wins this year, but the damage of yesterday's crash remains to be seen. -Fabio Jakobsen (dsm-firmenich PostNL) remained coy at the start of today's stage: "I don't think it's an easy final —1.5km up is probably on the limit— but we will see what kind of sprint is in the legs after that effort. You have to be realistic." -Caleb Ewan (Jayco AlUla) has not won a Grand Tour stage since 2021, but said in a pre-race interview that the Giro is his "biggest goal for the year". He added: "A flat finish like this suits me, with some of the sprinters' legs being a bit tired at the top of the climb." There are plenty of other riders contesting today's stage, including Kaden Groves (Alpecin–Deceuninck), Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe), Fernando Gaviria (Movistar), Laurence Pithie (Groupama–FDJ), Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché–Wanty).

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is resplendent in pink today, after winning yesterday's stage. "I like the outfit," he said in a pre-race interview. "Some people don't like the shorts, but I actually like it. Let's see how many days I keep wearing it." Pogačar also has the king of the mountains jersey, while Filippo Fiorelli (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) wears the purple sprinter's Maglia Ciclamino, and Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike) has the white young rider's jersey. Today's start line, with Pogačar in pink (Image credit: Getty Images)

146km to go: There's a leisurely atmosphere in the peloton, with riders chatting and no breakaway attempts so far.

Bad news for Eddie Dunbar (Jayco AlUla), who has abandoned the Giro. The Irish rider was involved in a crash yesterday, alongside teammate Filippo Zana and sprinter Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike). Dunbar sustained an injury to his right kneecap, and did not start today's stage. Dunbar is the second rider forced to abandon, after Robert Gesink (Visma-Lease a Bike) who broke his hand in stage 1.

Here's today's stage profile. A couple of ramps, but largely flat. (Image credit: Giro D'Italia)