Giro d'Italia stage 3 live: First test for the fast men

With a predominantly flat course, today's stage looks to be one for the sprinters

By Emma Magnus
Good morning and welcome to the live blog for stage three of the Giro D'Italia. After yesterday's summit finish, which saw Tadej Pogačar take the pink jersey, today is the first opportunity for the fast men.

I'm Emma, and I'll be bringing you all the action from here today. 

Riders coming through the village of Lu

Riders coming through the village of Lu, close to the first intermediate sprint

(Image credit: Alamy)

69km to go: Alpecin give Kaden Groves a full lead-out for the next intermediate sprint at Montegrosso d'Asti, but Milan easily claims the win, coming past on the right-hand side with Merlier on his wheel. A sign of things to come?

69km to go: Meanwhile, the group off the front has spurred the peloton into action. Movistar and Polti Kometa are leading the chase.

79km to go: Filippo Fiorelli (VF Group–Bardiani–CSF–Faizanè), who wears the sprinter's jersey, has a broken spoke on his rear wheel, and raises his hand for assistance. He's offered support from neutral service, but he waits for his team car.

83km to go: things are beginning to heat up. A large group of around 25 sprinters and lead-out riders have gone off the front, with Alpecin, Intermarché, QuickStep, Visma, Tudor and Bardiani represented. They have 1:40 on the peloton.

87km to go: Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) takes 12 points for the intermediate sprint. Kooij comes second and Merlier third.

In case you're wondering, Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) picked up the remaining point for the Maglia Azzurra on the Lu climb. 

92km to go: Ballerini, who had little intention of staying out in front, has rejoined the peloton. The bunch is back together again.

104km to go: Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché–Wanty) and Davide Ballerini (Astana Qazaqstan) have 35 seconds on the peloton after Calmejane made a move off the front.

Let's take a look at some of the favourites today:

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is resplendent in pink today, after winning yesterday's stage. "I like the outfit," he said in a pre-race interview. "Some people don't like the shorts, but I actually like it. Let's see how many days I keep wearing it."

146km to go: There's a leisurely atmosphere in the peloton, with riders chatting and no breakaway attempts so far.

Bad news for Eddie Dunbar (Jayco AlUla), who has abandoned the Giro. The Irish rider was involved in a crash yesterday, alongside teammate Filippo Zana and sprinter Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike). Dunbar sustained an injury to his right kneecap, and did not start today's stage.

Stage profile stage three

Here's today's stage profile. A couple of ramps, but largely flat.

(Image credit: Giro D'Italia)

Today's stage begins in Novara, a city in the north of Italy, close to Milan. The riders will race 166km to the medieval town of Fossano. It's 16 degrees and overcast at the start.

