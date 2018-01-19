Tour of Oman 2018 route: stage by stage

For the eighth consecutive edition, the Tour of Oman will feature a summit finish on Green Mountain

The queen stage of the Tour of Oman will once again feature a summit finish on Jebel Akhdar (Green Mountain).

The six stage race will consist of the climber’s delight, plus two sprint days and three hilly routes to ensure a mixed bag of racing.

The race – which takes place between February 13-18 in 2018 – will revisit the 5.7km climb for the eighth consecutive year, with the eventual winner likely to be decided on the slopes of the 10.5 per cent average gradient.

Climbers and Grand Tour winners have indeed graced the podium in previous years, and past winners of the race include Vincenzo Nibali and Chris Froome – the latter having taken the win twice, in 2013 and 2014.

Here’s a look at the individual stages of the race:

Stage 1 February 13 Nizwa > Sultan Qaboos University 162.5km Stage 2 February 14 Sultan Qaboos University > Al Bustan 167.5km Stage 3 February 15 German University of Technology > Wadi Dayqah Dam 179.5km Stage 4 February 16 Yiti (Al Sifah) > Ministry of Tourism 117.5km Stage 5 February 17 Sama’il > Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain) 152km Stage 6 February 18 Al Mouj Muscat > Matrah Corniche 135.5km

The opening stage of the 914.5 kilometre desert run will give the sprinters a chance to battle it out for the leaders jersey, with a fast finish in front of Sultan Qaboos University.

Setting off from the same place, stage two’s 167.5km route covers hillier terrain well suited to the punchers, finishing 165.7km away at Al-Bustan.

Not dissimilar in profile, stage three – from the German University of Technology to Wadi Dayqah Dam – will includes an 800 metre climb with a gradient of around 10 per cent, the total distance sitting at 179.5km through the desert.

Stage four will be the shortest day at 117km, the start line hosted by Yiti (Al Sifah) and the finish outside the Ministry of Tourism.

En route to the finish line, riders will need to negotiate a triple climb up Al-Jabal Street. The 3.4km stretch averages at 8.8 per cent and could split the peloton.

The queen stage of the Tour of Oman has finished with an ascent of Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain) for the last seven editions – and this tradition will continue into the eighth. The 5.7km climb averages at 10.5 per cent, and the eventual winner could well be decided.

The sprinters will be treated to a fast finish on the final day, with a high speed finale at Matrah Corniche after 135.5km to finish the race.