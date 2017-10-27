16 outstanding images from London Six Day so far Cycling Weekly October 27, 2017 0shares 0shares A selection of stunning images from the 2017 London Six Day by Sam Holden – www.samholdenagency.com 1/16 Opening night Riders take part in the Madison of the London Six Day opening night Credit: Sam Holden 2/16 Warm-up Cav warms up on the track with the other Six Day riders Credit: Sam Holden 3/16 Derny Moreno De Pauw tucks in behind his Derny partner Credit: Sam Holden 4/16 Start gun Riders begin the Madison Chase at the Lee Valley Velopark in London Credit: Sam Holden 5/16 Handsling Belgian pair Moreno De Pauw and Kenny De Ketele switch in the Madison Credit: Sam Holden 6/16 Cav on the boards After an up and down road season, Mark Cavendish is back on the boards at the Six Day alongside Peter Kennaugh Credit: Sam Holden 7/16 Manx men Cavendish and Kennaugh are looking to top the podium at the London Six Day and stop the Belgians from taking a third straight win Credit: Sam Holden 8/16 Ready to go Riders get ready to race at the London Six Day Credit: Sam Holden 9/16 Under the spotlight The Six Day has more party atmosphere than most track meetings, with a track centre DJ Credit: Sam Holden 10/16 Out onto the track Riders face six days of gruelling track racing, with a Madison to finish the whole thing off Credit: Sam Holden 11/16 Crowd favourites Like Cav and Bradley Wiggins last year, Cav and Kennaugh are the home crowd favourites in London Credit: Sam Holden 12/16 Full speed The off-season track competitions provide road riders with some top-level racing to keep them ticking over until the new year Credit: Sam Holden 13/16 Sprinters’ comp Between Six Day events, the track sprinters have their own on-running competition Credit: Sam Holden 14/16 Defending champs The Belgian duo of Moreno De Pauw and Kenny De Ketele have won both editions of the London Six Day since it was brought back in 2015 Credit: Sam Holden 15/16 British pairs British pairings of Ollie Wood and Mark Stewart and Steven Burke and Chris Latham are also taking part in the event Credit: Sam Holden 16/16 Track bikes Riders will normally look after their own bikes at track events, changing chainring size to suit each event Credit: Sam Holden