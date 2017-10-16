Tour de France 2018 route presentation live video streaming

Watch live video coverage of the 2018 Tour de France route presentation from Palais des Congrès in Paris on Tuesday (October 17)

The 2018 Tour de France route will be officially unveiled in full during a glittering ceremony at the Palais des Congrès in Paris on Tuesday (October 17).

You can watch full live streaming TV coverage on this page as Tour director Christian Prudhomme reveals each stage of the 105th edition of Le Tour from 10.30am UK time (11.30am local time).

So far we only know firm details for the previously announced Grand Départ in the Vendée region in the north-west of the country.

This comprises three stages from Saturday, July 7 to Monday, July 9 – two road stages and a team time trial – plus the start of stage four in La Baule.

Rumours suggest that the race heads to the Alps in the second week and the Pyrenees in the third, and will pay a visit to Mont Ventoux along the way.

The race will conclude with its traditional finale in Paris on Sunday, July 29.

All will be revealed on Tuesday.