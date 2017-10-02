Watch: Early celebration allows Dan McLay to clinch Belgian race at the last possible moment

Anthony Turgis caught just metres from the line

Dan McLay (Fortuneo-Oscaro) claimed just his second victory of the 2017 season, as he won the Tour de l’Eurométropole in an extraordinary final sprint.

An attacking finale had seen Anthony Turgis (Cofidis) escape from the small leading pack shortly before the flamme rouge, taking a decent lead into the finishing straight.

For a while it looked as if the Frenchman would hold on to take the win, but in the final hundred metres he began to seriously tie up, as McLay led the sprinters from behind.

Still, with 25 metres remaining and still in front, Turgis thought he had the win in the bag, raising his arms in celebration…before realising his mistake.

Turgis hadn’t bargained on the speed that McLay was coming from behind, and the Brit was able to pass the Cofidis rider at the last possible moment, with Kenny Dehaes (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) also coming passed to push Turgis down into third.

Those of you with good memories will know that McLay has previous when it comes to producing memorable sprint finishes, winning the 2015 GP de Denain in a mesmerising sprint that saw him weave his way through a densely packed field of riders in the final 150m.

Having picked up just his second victory of the year – his first having come way back in January at the Trofeo Palma -the 25-year-old will now conclude his 2017 season at Paris-Bourges on Thursday.

This will also be McLay’s final race with the Fortuneo-Oscaro team, as he joins EF Education First-Drapac for 2018 and Fortuneo-Oscaro expected to take more of a GC focus in 2018 with the arrival of Warren Barguil.