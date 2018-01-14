Watch: Coverage of the British Cyclocross National Championships (video)

Video coverage of the 2018 British Cyclocross National Championships on Sunday, January 14

British Cycling aired live video coverage of the final day of the 2018 British Cyclocross National Championships hosted by Hetton Lyons Country Park, Sunderland over the weekend (January 13-14).

You can watch the action unfold, as the under-23 men and women, junior men and elite men and women battle it out for the right to wear the coveted national champion’s jersey.

British Cycling took the decision to organise live video coverage of the 2018 championships after the success of live video coverage of its 2017 Criterium Championships, which it says was viewed by 110,000 people.

“The popularity of cyclocross continues to grow in Britain, and it’s fantastic that we are now able to take the discipline to an even greater audience by streaming this year’s action live,” said Jonny Clay, British Cycling’s director of cycling.

The majority of Britain’s biggest cyclocross stars will return ‘home’ to take part in the event, including Nikki Brammeier, Ian Field, Helen Wyman, Tom Pidcock and Evie Richards.

Coverage started with the under-23 women’s race at 9.30am on Sunday (January 14).

Field and Brammeier will defend the respective elite men’s and women’s titles after winning in 2017.

Schedule of events (Sunday, January 14)

Times given are UK time

09.30 – Under-23 and junior women

10.45 – Under-23 men

12.00 – Junior men

13.15 – Elite women

14.30 – Elite men