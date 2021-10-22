How Clay Davies became an accidental figurehead

“You very rarely get anyone saying anything outrageously homophobic to your face,” says Clay Davies, the UK’s only elite level openly gay male elite rider. “Everyone's been extremely supportive. The only negative comment I had was from a cycling team manager, interestingly.”

Earlier this year Davies, 29, who races for the Spirit-Bontrager-BSS-Rotor elite, made a historic decision earlier this summer, as he publicly came out as gay in an interview with cycling website British Continental. Revealing how a life-threatening crash on the bike, when his head was almost crushed after he was run down by a driver in St Albans, changed his perspective on life, Davies told the domestic cycling website: “It took quite literally nearly dying for me to reveal my sexuality.”

In doing so he became statistically something of an anomaly. As Cycling Weekly detailed in a feature in May there are currently no male WorldTour pro riders who are out, despite the statistical chance of their being no gay men in the peloton so vanishingly small as to be close to zero, and only a very select handful of amateurs. As a consequence he’s found himself at the centre of the debate on how our sport can become a more open and inclusive place.

Clay Davies Spirit-Bontrager-BSS-Rotor elite By Dan Gould (Image credit: Future)

Now, almost two months after that first interview was published, Davies is tells Cycling Weekly, his experience of being out in the cycling world has mostly been positive.

He says: “I decided to do the interview - it’s something I was thinking about doing last year actually, but with the lockdown being announced. I just wasn’t in the right frame of mind to do it last year.

“The motivation was, in my perceived view, it’s clearly an issue and I just wanted to tell people my story.”

Despite the fairly monumental moniker as Britain’s first openly gay elite male racer, it’s his confidence that struck me during our hour-long conversation. For Davies it’s not the title that matters, instead it’s the knowledge that he is who he is, and it’s the world that now needs to accept him.

