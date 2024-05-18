Giro d'Italia stage 14 live: Will anyone take time back on Pogačar in the time trial?

Hello, and welcome to our coverage of stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia. It's a second individual time trial today: a mostly flat, 31.2km route from Castiglione delle Stiviere to Desenzano del Garda on the shore of Lake Garda in northern Italy.
It's a stage that could open up gaps in the GC. And, for time triallists like Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), it's a second chance to claim a stage win.
I'm Emma Magnus, and I'll be guiding you through all the action today.
Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar), the U23 world time trial champion, has the same time as Affini at the first time check.
Here comes Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates). He finished ninth in stage 7, and he's definitely one to watch today.
Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike) has set the new fastest time at 36.32 (51.2 km/h). Hoole's short time in the hotseat is over.
Stage favourite Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is up now, with a chance to win a stage at the Giro d'italia for the first time in three years.
Daan Hoole (Lidl-Trek) has the new fastest time, at 36.41 (51 km/h).
Here's the top 10 from stage 7's time trial:
1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 51-44
2. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, +17s
3. Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers, +49s
4. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers, +1-00
5. Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, +1-05
6. Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, +1-21
7. Luke Plapp (Aus) Jayco AlUla, +1-45
8. Dani Martínez (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe, +1-49
9. Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates, +1-56
10. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, +2-00
Can Ganna get a victory over Pogačar today? It's worth noting that tomorrow is the Giro's hardest mountain stage, with 5,400m of climbing. It'll be interesting to see how the GC men play it today.
Josef Černý (Soudal Quick-Step) is the man currently in the hotseat, having finished in 36 minutes and 58 seconds, with an average speed of 50.6 kilometres per hour.
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is the bookmakers' favourite today. He's currently warming up for his start at 12.35.
That said, he was beaten in stage 7 by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), and has never beaten the Slovenian in a Grand Tour ITT.
"I want to have sensations like last time," said Pogačar before the race. "I don't want to think about the result, but let's see how close I can get to Ganna, or if it's possible to beat him. First of all, I want to feel good."
Let’s take a closer look at the parcours today. There are a series of minor ups and downs but the stage is largely flat, with an elevation gain of roughly 250m. Heading towards the shore of Lake Garda, the road runs slightly downhill. It's 23 degrees and sunny at the start.
Today's ITT is much flatter than that of stage 7, which began with a 32km flat section before climbing up the Casaglia, with gradients of up to 16%.
Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike) is off!
Our first riders are off!
Alan Riou (Arkéa - B&B Hotels) is the first to go, at 12.40 (UK time). The last rider will be Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) at 15.43.
Here are some of the key riders to watch today (all in UK time):
Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike) - 12.59
Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers) - 13.30
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) - 14.35
Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 13.37
Luke Plapp (Team Jayco AlUla) - 14.10
Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) - 14.35
Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) - 15.16
Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain - Victorious) - 15.31
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) - 15.37
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) - 15.43.
