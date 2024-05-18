Giro d'Italia stage 14 live: Will anyone take time back on Pogačar in the time trial?

(Image credit: RCS/Giro d'Italia)

Hello, and welcome to our coverage of stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia. It's a second individual time trial today: a mostly flat, 31.2km route from Castiglione delle Stiviere to Desenzano del Garda on the shore of Lake Garda in northern Italy.

It's a stage that could open up gaps in the GC. And, for time triallists like Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), it's a second chance to claim a stage win.

I'm Emma Magnus, and I'll be guiding you through all the action today.