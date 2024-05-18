Live

Giro d'Italia stage 14 live: Will anyone take time back on Pogačar in the time trial?

Saturday's 31km flat individual time trial from Castiglione delle Stiviere to Desenzano del Garda could open up the GC

Hello, and welcome to our coverage of stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia. It's a second individual time trial today: a mostly flat, 31.2km route from Castiglione delle Stiviere to Desenzano del Garda on the shore of Lake Garda in northern Italy.

Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar), the U23 world time trial champion, has the same time as Affini at the first time check.

Here comes Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates). He finished ninth in stage 7, and he's definitely one to watch today.

Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike) has set the new fastest time at 36.32 (51.2 km/h). Hoole's short time in the hotseat is over.

Stage favourite Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is up now, with a chance to win a stage at the Giro d'italia for the first time in three years.

Daan Hoole (Lidl-Trek) has the new fastest time, at 36.41 (51 km/h).

Here's the top 10 from stage 7's time trial: 

Josef Černý (Soudal Quick-Step) is the man currently in the hotseat, having finished in 36 minutes and 58 seconds, with an average speed of 50.6 kilometres per hour.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is the bookmakers' favourite today. He's currently warming up for his start at 12.35.

 Clément Davy (Groupama - FDJ) is the seventh rider to start today

Visma-Lease a Bike's Edoardo Affini

Our first riders are off! 

