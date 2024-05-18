Filippo Ganna triumphs over Tadej Pogačar to win stage 14's time trial

The Italian time trial specialist beat Pogačar, his closest rival, by 29 seconds

DESENZANO DEL GARDA, ITALY - MAY 18: Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 107th Giro d'Italia 2024, Stage 14 a 31.2km individual time trial stage from Castiglione delle Stiviere to Desenzano del Garda / #UCIWT / on May 18, 2024 in Desenzano del Garda, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
By
published

“We will see,” said Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) as he sat in the hotseat of today’s individual time trial, waiting for Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) to begin. “We will cross the fingers, and we’ll wait.”

At this point, stage favourite Ganna had been in the hotseat for over two hours, after setting a blistering 53.45 km/h pace and finishing the 31.2 km time trial in 35.02. For much of the day, his closest rival had been Luke Plapp (Jayco AlUla), who had finished 1.18 behind him.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Emma Magnus
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸