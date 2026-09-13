Enric Mas wins Vuelta a España 2026

Enric Mas has won his first grand tour at the 16th attempt with victory in the Vuelta a España.

The Spaniard may have inherited the red jersey when Tadej Pogačar crashed out on stage eight, but he showed himself worthy of it across the following fortnight and rightfully ascended to the top step of the podium in Granada.

When the Slovenian broke his collar bone on an innocuous piece of straight road en route to Xeraco, Mas was already 3.50 in arrears. But over the course of the next two weeks he put over a minute into Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) to show there was also a gap in quality behind him.

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Throughout those weeks the Spaniard has been keen to point out that he is in the form of his life.

This has been a long time coming for Mas. He rode his first grand at the Vuelta in 2017 for Quick-Step. He won a stage the following year with a gutsy attack on the race’s penultimate stage. It was a ride that also vaulted him into second place overall, just behind GC winner Simon Yates.

That performance at 23 made him one of a still growing list of riders to be saddled with expectations of filling the hole left in Spanish cycling by Alberto Contador’s retirement the year before.

It was an expectation Mas never quite able to fulfil. Over the next decade he became consistent top ten performer at the Tour de France and made it back onto the Vuelta podium in 2021, 2022 and 2024 but always seemed to be missing the extra power to challenge the dominant riders of his generation. He could keep pace with them most of the time – he even beat Pogačar at the one-day Giro dell'Emilia in 2022 - but couldn’t quite challenge them on the toughest days in stage races. It’s notable that the Mallorca native hadn’t pulled on a grand tour leader’s jersey until this race.

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To their credit Movistar, who’ve backed him for the majority of his career, have been happy to go into many races with him as their leader and today’s victory will surely be a sweet reward for that patience.

This win is Mas finally delivering on the promise he showed early in his career. But that promise was never that he’d be in Contador’s class, dominating GC classifications across multiple years. He said as much. Speaking to Dan Benson at Cycling News in 2018 Mas said saw the compliment in the comparison but said: “I want to be the first Enric Mas, not the next Alberto Contador."

The promise of young Mas was of a strong GC contender, much of the rest was out of his hands – who you’re riding against does matter, as Raymond Poulidor would atest. On that promise he delivered. And these last two weeks he’s shown a strength and maturity that all that experience gives.

Contador himself pointed it out earlier this week telling Spanish outlet AS: “This time a Grand Tour lead became 'vacant', and Enric seized that opportunity.

"That's not a gift; it's thanks to his hard work and his form. He was the strongest."

During his time in red Mas has cut a figure who knows these opportunities and these legs are rare. And that it’s rarer still they coincide. Asked after the race’s queen stage what his impending victory meant for his future he said: “Let me enjoy the Vuelta, please.”

At 31 it’s hard to imagine this win will vault Mas far up the GC pecking order. Further grand tour wins are far from guaranteed. But should he finish with just this one, knowing the number of hard years, and near misses it took to get here, Mas himself might well be satisfied with that.