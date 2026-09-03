Jacob Omrzel takes solo mountain win on Vuelta a España stage 12
The young Slovenian took his first pro victory in style
Twenty-year-old Slovenian Jakob Omrzel (Bahrain Victorious) crowned his first season in the WorldTour with an impressive solo victory in the mountains of stage 12 in the Vuelta a España.
He attacked with more than 11 kilometres of the final climb remaining and held off the remains of the day's breakaway all the way to the finish to win by nearly two minutes. It was his first pro-level victory.
As expected, the GC battle ignited behind him on the slopes to Calar Alto, with Enric Mas (Movistar) putting time into his rivals for the overall with an unanswerable attack.
More to follow...
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After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
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