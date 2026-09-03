Jacob Omrzel takes solo mountain win on Vuelta a España stage 12

Twenty-year-old Slovenian Jakob Omrzel (Bahrain Victorious) crowned his first season in the WorldTour with an impressive solo victory in the mountains of stage 12 in the Vuelta a España.

He attacked with more than 11 kilometres of the final climb remaining and held off the remains of the day's breakaway all the way to the finish to win by nearly two minutes. It was his first pro-level victory.

As expected, the GC battle ignited behind him on the slopes to Calar Alto, with Enric Mas (Movistar) putting time into his rivals for the overall with an unanswerable attack.

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