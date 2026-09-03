'It should be a very special, if emotional, occasion' – memorial race to be held for Finlay Tarling in Wales

The final round of the Llandow Revival Series, a south Wales-based circuit racing league, will be held in memory of Finlay Tarling on 13 September.

The 19-year-old Welshman was killed on stage eight of the Volta a Portugal on 14 August, when he was struck by a non-race vehicle driver that had entered the course.

To celebrate Tarling’s life, Maindy Flyers Cycling Club, the organisers of the Llandow Revival Series, are dedicating the sixth and final round of their league to the teenager, and will be raising money for the ‘For Fin’ fund; the GoFundMe page was created in Tarling’s memory to support young cyclists in Wales and has already gathered more than £96,000 in donations.

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Commenting on next Sunday's event, Maindy Flyers chair Mike Richards told Cycling Weekly: “It will be a full day of racing and will be held in memory of Fin Tarling.

“The circuit owners have kindly waived the £500 hire fee so that we can donate it to the For Fin fund, and we’ll also be raising money throughout the day. We are expecting a large turnout and what should be a very special, if emotional, occasion.”

The teenager’s father, Michael Tarling, is currently listed among the entrants in the Category 3/4 open race.

The day will count nine races in total, from under-eights up to elites, which will all be held on the 1.4km closed Llandow motor racing circuit, 15 miles west of Cardiff.

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Entrants can sign up via ‘The Fin Tarling Llandow 2026 Round 6’ event page on the British Cycling website. Fans have been urged to “bring the gazebos, picnic tables and the family and make a day of it”.

A minute’s applause was held on Wednesday in memory of Tarling ahead of the opening stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men, where his NSN Cycling team is competing.

Two days after the teenager’s death, his parents, Michael and Dawn Tarling, shared a joint post on Instagram saying their “broken hearts will never be fixed”.

“He was not only our son and brother but our best mate. Gentle, loving with the driest sense of humour we will miss him terribly,” the parents wrote.

Their eldest son, Josh, chose to start the Vuelta a España on 22 August for his team Netcompany-Ineos to honour his younger brother. He placed third on stage one’s individual time trial, before abandoning the race on stage six.

Finlay Tarling’s funeral will take place on 17 September and will be a private affair for family and friends.