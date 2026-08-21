'It's right Josh honours that love and pride' – Josh Tarling to ride Vuelta a España, a week after the death of his brother, Finlay

Josh Tarling is to ride the Vuelta a España "in honour of his brother Fin", who died last week in an accident at the Volta a Portugal.

Finlay Tarling died on stage eight of the Portuguese race last Friday, after he was hit by a non-race driver. Just over a week later, his elder brother Josh will start the Vuelta in Monaco on Saturday, having been included on Netcompany-Ineos's roster for the Spanish Grand Tour.

In a press release on Thursday, Ineos director of racing Geraint Thomas said: "It also goes without saying that, as a team, we all fully support Josh in his decision to take part in the race."

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Hours later, Tarling's parents, Dawn and Michael, posted on Instagram that he does so with their support too.

"On Saturday Joshua will be riding the Vuelta," they wrote.

"He has chosen to do so in honour of his brother Fin, with the full support of his family, surrounded by a team who have been incredibly supportive of whatever decision he made.

"I could not have wished for two boys who were closer growing up and into adulthood we have watched with pride as Joshua has been the most loving and supportive big brother to Fin. Following this devastating news he has been an incredible strength for us all.

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"Finlay was so incredibly proud of his big brother, and would be watching nose to the TV and shouting as he competed.

"So it is right that Josh honours that love."

Josh Tarling will be targeting the Vuelta's two individual time trials, the first of which comes on Saturday, a 9.4km test against the clock in Monaco, and the second of which isn't until stage 18. However, if he gets through the race, he will be among the favourites for the flat 32.1km TT in Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia.

The former European and British time trial champion is yet to win individually on the road in 2026, but has Grand Tour victory experience, taking stage two of last year's Giro d'Italia in Tirana.

A GoFundMe page created in memory of Finlay Tarling, aiming to raise money to support young Welsh riders in the future, has raised over £70,000 in less than a week.