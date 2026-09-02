'What's next?' – Tiffany Cromwell quietly retires from road racing

Tiffany Cromwell has quietly called time on her 16-year road racing career, revealing three days after the Philadelphia Cycling Classic that the American one-day race had been her final appearance on the road as a professional cyclist.

The 38-year-old Australian announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday, confirming at the same time that 2026 will be her final season as a professional altogether.

"The [Philadelphia Cycling Classic] was my final road race as a professional cyclist, as 2026 is officially my final season racing bikes professionally," she wrote.

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Cromwell had not publicly announced ahead of Philadelphia that the race would be her road farewell. When she extended her contract with Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto for an 11th season in November 2025, she instead spoke of ambitions for the Spring Classics, earning selection for the Tour de France Femmes and targeting the UCI Gravel World Championships in Australia.

"The biggest goal and reason to continue for another season is the UCI Gravel World Championships in Australia," Cromwell said at the time.

Cromwell's road career stretches back to 2010 and encompasses Giro d’Italia stage victories, a win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, an Olympic appearance and more than a decade with the Canyon-SRAM programme.

"I’ve been fortunate to have a very long cycling career and part of the massive change and growth of women’s cycling," Cromwell wrote.

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"There’s been many highs and lows and many amazing memories. And I’m happy to be able to finish on my own terms."

Cromwell is not finished racing altogether, however. The Australian national gravel champion said she still has "a couple more gravel races to go" before ending her professional career at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup, Western Australia, in October.

A fitting farewell

Cromwell's final road race delivered an appropriately team-focused ending for one of the women's peloton's most experienced road captains.

Canyon-SRAM raced a smart race in Philadelphia and took the win, with sprinter Chiara Consonni edging out Canadian Alexandra Volstad (EF Education-Oatly) at the line.

"Philly was a great race to be able to close out this chapter of my career," Cromwell wrote.

"An iconic U.S. race with so much history that was back for the first time in 10 years. The atmosphere was electric, and as an added bonus we managed to take home the victory as a team with [Chiara Consonni]."

That final contribution was representative of the role Cromwell had increasingly embraced at Canyon-SRAM.

While she may have spent earlier parts of her career racing for her own results, Cromwell evolved into a rider valued for positioning leaders, reading races and guiding younger teammates through the biggest events on the calendar.

Speaking to Cycling Weekly in 2024, she described herself simply as "a teammate you can rely on", adding:

"No matter how good or bad I'm feeling, if I have a job to do, I'll do it."

From Australian prospect to Omloop winner

Tiffany Cromwell in 20Tiffany Cromwell in the women's road race at the 2009 UCI World Road Championship. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cromwell turned professional in 2010, although her international career had already begun several years earlier.

After riding for Hitec Products and Lotto Honda, she joined the Australian Orica-AIS team for 2012 and produced one of the standout performances of that year's Giro d'Italia Femminile.

On stage 5, Cromwell went clear and won by eight minutes and 33 seconds ahead of Giorgia Bronzini, moving herself to fifth overall behind race leader Marianne Vos.

The following season brought arguably the biggest one-day road victory of her career.

Cromwell won the 2013 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad after escaping with Megan Guarnier late in the race and beating the American to the line, while teammate Emma Johansson finished third.

At the time of her victory, the women's Omloop was not yet part of the Women's WorldTour, television coverage was limited, and the depth of the professional peloton was considerably smaller.

Cromwell's career would eventually span that entire transformation, from the comparatively modest women's calendar of the early 2010s to the modern WorldTour era.

Her 2013 season also included a ninth-place finish in the elite women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Florence.

Cromwell moved to Specialized-Lululemon for 2014 before joining Velocio-SRAM in 2015, the programme that would become Canyon-SRAM the following year.

She remained there for the rest of her road career.

When Cromwell extended for 2026, she was the only rider remaining from the original group.

With Canyon-SRAM, she won another stage at the Giro and in the LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour. But as the seasons passed, Cromwell's responsibilities steadily shifted away from pursuing her own results and into one of a road captain and mentor.

"These days I’d say my main role within the team now is definitely being that leader. Not for results but for leading by example; helping our younger riders develop, and giving my knowledge to the team from the years of experience I have in the sport," she said when extending her contract last November.

The longevity of that relationship became one of the defining aspects of her career. While rider movement became increasingly common in the Women's WorldTour, Cromwell remained with the same organisation from 2015 through her final road season in 2026.

In 2021, Cromwell fulfilled one of her longest-standing ambitions: to represent Australia at the Olympic Games.

In Tokyo, she rode the women's Olympic road race, won by Austria's Anna Kiesenhofer, after years of trying to earn Olympic selection. She finished 26th, the best-placed rider of the Australian squad that event.

There had been several points when Cromwell considered whether her career was approaching its end.

In 2021, she said she had once imagined the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong as a possible retirement point. Instead, she continued racing.

A second career in gravel

Cromwell racing gravel in Heverlee, Leuven, on October 1, 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gravel increasingly provided a renewed source of motivation, allowing Cromwell to chase personal victories while her road programme became more focused on supporting teammates.

Cromwell quickly became an established contender on the discipline's international circuit, winning the 100-mile event at Unbound Gravel, UCI Gravel World Series races and Australian national titles.

In May, Cromwell won the SEVEN UCI Gravel World Series event in Nannup, attacking solo on a 125km course containing more than 3,000 metres of climbing and more than 80% gravel.

It was her second consecutive victory at SEVEN, and that same Western Australian terrain will host the Gravel World Championships this fall. It'll be here that Cromwell will officially end her professional cycling career.

"Time to turn my attention back to gravel for the final few races of my career!" she wrote in her retirement post.

"Too many thank you’s to give right now, I’ll save that for later. But thank you to everyone who has supported me from the very beginning until now and followed along the journey!!"

As for what comes afterwards, Cromwell does not appear ready to say.

"Then …. What’s next? 🤷🏼‍♀️"