British Cycling and UK Anti Doping join forces in new partnership

Joint project has been met with criticism and comments that regulators can't "cosy up" with those they must investigate

British Cycling (BC) has announced a partnership with UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) in what they call a “fight against doping in the sport.” The partnership comes following damning conclusions in the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee’s report into ‘Combatting Doping in Sport’ – which stated that Team Sky “crossed an ethical line” with the use of corticosteroid.

An initiative from the new chairs of BC and UKAD – Frank Slevin and Trevor Pearce – the partnership will consist of a working group made up of senior leads from both organisations. The first meeting has already taken place. In a press release from British Cycling, it was claimed “the two organisations will work together to create innovative strategies to tackle cheats, and ensure public faith in cycling.”

Objectives and plans include establishing a medical governance committee, working with UKAD to establish roles and responsibilities for an “ethical framework”, launching a campaign to encourage reporting of anti-doping offences and increasing investment in testing as well as regular data-sharing and analysis summits with UKAD.