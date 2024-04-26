£500k worth of bikes, clothing and accessories up for auction after Leeds shop closure

Carbon road bikes and time trial frames among goods under the hammer after Lifecycles enters liquidation

Bicycles hanging up in a shop
By James Shrubsall
published

The auction of bikes and cycling gear worth nearly half a million pounds is currently underway, following the closure of a shop in Leeds.

Shimano Ultegra-equipped carbon road bikes and carbon time trial frames are included in the auction, as well as accessories and clothing ranging from gloves to bib tights to tyres to workshop tools.

