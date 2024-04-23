Specialized has joined the price slashers and there are huge discounts to be had on electric, hybrid and gravel bikes

Specialized UK has launched what it's calling an "Ultimate Savings" event, offering up to 50% off on bikes, helmets, shoes and accessories.

The sale, which went live on the Specialized website on Monday night, was communicated to press that evening, with the message that consumers should "hurry, as supplies are limited".

Specialized Sirrus 2.0: was £600, now £480 at Specialized

Whether you're commuting to work or riding for leisure, the Sirrus 2.0 should have you covered. There are mounts for mudguards and racks, while the hydraulic brakes are well-suited to all weathers. The 2x9 groupset provides plenty of range, and it's all built around a lightweight aluminium frame.

Specialized Diverge STR Pro: was £8,000, now £6,400 at Specialized

A £1600 discount makes this high-end Diverge a little more affordable - and you're getting a lot of gravel bike for your money. The carbon frameset features front and rear Future Shock suspension and it's equipped with SRAM's Force Eagle AXS groupset that delivers a huge gear range thanks to the 10-50t 12-sped cassette.  You can read our review of the Diverge STR for more details.

Specialized Como 3.0: was £2,500, now £1,750 at Specialized

With a mid-drive motor that responds to your pedalling inputs, increasing your effort by as much as four times, and a 530Wh battery that's good for as much as 68 miles on eco mode, the Como 3.0 is ideally suited for the daily commute. Other benefits include a step-thru frame, suspension forks and clever built-in anti-theft lock. Now with £750 off.

