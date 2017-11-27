Cycling Weekly suffers theft: Up to £150,000 of bikes and equipment stolen

27 road bikes and many cycling products stolen - Cycling Weekly appeals for people to keep an eye out for the stolen items

- Photos by Daniel Gould

Bikes, products and equipment worth between £100,000-150,000 were stolen from Cycling Weekly last week.

The incident occurred in Blyth, near Worksop, Nottinghamshire, between the evening of Thursday, November 23 and morning of Friday, November 24.

Three vans parked at the Cherry Park Hall hotel were broken into overnight, with the contents cleared out. The theft was discovered at approximately 7.30am on Friday.

Items stolen include 27 road bikes, plus wheelsets, groupsets, clothing, tyres, helmets, shoes and tools. The full list of stolen items is below.

One of the vans had its door bent open, and the other two had their locks damaged so that the thieves could gain access to the vehicles, which were parked out of sight of adjacent roads. Several of the bikes were locked together, but were still taken.

Hotel car park CCTV footage failed to shed any light on the theft.

The bikes and products were due to be photographed for CW‘s forthcoming Editor’s Choice Awards.

Symon Lewis, CW technical editor, said: “It came as a huge shock to have such a vast amount of kit taken so quickly. I’m just devastated that the effort of, not only the Cycling Weekly team, but that of the companies who supplied us the products, has been wasted.

“We are hoping, as the cargo is pretty unique, that we can recover much of what has been lost – I ask if anyone does see any of the bikes on the list or sees a bike for sale for a silly price or something that is just unusual please contact the police or us directly.”

Police are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information can telephone police on 101.

Stolen items

Complete bikes

B’Twin Triban 540 – 56cm Shimano 105 Mavic Askium wheels

Bianchi XR4 – 57cm Campag Super Record

BMC Teammachine SL01 Disc – 51cm Shimano Dura Ace Di2 DT Swiss wheels

Cannondale Synapse Hi-Mod Disc- 54cm Shimano Dura Ace Di2

Cannondale SuperSix Evo Women’s – 50cm Shimano 105

Canyon Ultimate Wmn Cf Slx Disc 8.0 Aero – Small Shimano Ultegra Di2 Disc, Reynolds Assault Le Disc carbon

Aeroad CF SLX Disc 9.0 LTD – XS SRAM eTap Disc Reynolds 65 ATR wheels

Cervelo R5 – 56cm, SRAM eTap Disc Zipp 302 wheels

Colnago V2-R – 50cm, Campag Potenza Vision Trimax 30 KB wheels

Condor Leggero – 52cm, Shimano Dura Ace mechanical Mavic wheels

Cube Litening Pro – 52cm, Shimano Ultegra mechanical Mavic Kyrium wheels

Genesis Crix de Fer 20 – medium, Shimano Tiagra

Giant Defy Advanced 2 – small, Shimano 105 groupset

Kinesis Tripster AT – 54cm, SRAM Rival 1

Kinesis Crosslight CX disc

Lapierre Aercode – 56cm, Shimano Dura Ace Mechanical

Look 785 Huez RS – M, SRAM Red eTap Corima 32 MCC S+

Orro Gold – 56cm, Shimano Dura Ace Mechanical

Pinarello F10 – 51.5cm, Shimano Dura Ace Mehcanical Fulcrum Racing Zero wheels

Ribble R872 – 56cm, Shimano 105 groupset Fulcrum Racing Sport

Ridley Helium X – 54cm, Shimano Ultegra Fulcrum Racing 5 LG CX wheels

Scott Foil – M, Shimano Ultegra Di2 Syncros RR2.0

Specialized Amira – 54cm

Specialized Tarmac S-Works – 52cm, Shimano Dura Di2 Roval CLX 50 wheels

Storck Aerfast – 56cm, Shimano Dura Ace di2

Trek Emonda SL6 – Shimano Ultegra

Wilier Cento 10 – M, Campag Super Record Disc DT Swiss ERC 1400 Spline 47carbon wheels

KTM Revelator – 52cm, Shimano Ultegra mechanical Mavic Askium wheels

Wheels

Cero Aero R30

Hunt Race Season Aero

Mavic Ksryium Elite

Fulcrum Racing Zero Carbon

Roval CL 32

Zipp 30 Course Disc

Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon SL

Clothing

Rapha Shadow Jersey

Gore One

MAAP M-Flag Jersey and Vest

Endura Pro Shell Jacket

Sportful winter jacket

Castelli Mondiale Shorts

Spezialized SL Pro W shorts

Madison Race bibs and tights

Le Col HC Jacket

Shoes

Shimano S-Phyre

Giro Empire

Bont Riot

Specialized S-Works

Tyres

Continental GP 4000II

Vittoria Corsa Speed Tubeless

Helmets

Giro Synthe

Lazer Z1

Bell Zephyr

Giro Cinder/Ember

Met Manta

Glasses

Oakley Radar EV

Tools

Topeak hand Torq set

Components

Wahoo Bolt

Elite bottle cages and bottle

Fizik Arione saddle

Prologo Scratch 2 saddle

Pro Stealth saddle

Groupsets

SRAM eTap HRD

Shimano Ultegra Di2

Other

Wahoo Kickr Turbo