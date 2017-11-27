Cycling Weekly suffers theft: Up to £150,000 of bikes and equipment stolen

27 road bikes and many cycling products stolen - Cycling Weekly appeals for people to keep an eye out for the stolen items
- Photos by Daniel Gould
Bikes, products and equipment worth between £100,000-150,000 were stolen from Cycling Weekly last week.
The incident occurred in Blyth, near Worksop, Nottinghamshire, between the evening of Thursday, November 23 and morning of Friday, November 24.
Three vans parked at the Cherry Park Hall hotel were broken into overnight, with the contents cleared out. The theft was discovered at approximately 7.30am on Friday.
Items stolen include 27 road bikes, plus wheelsets, groupsets, clothing, tyres, helmets, shoes and tools. The full list of stolen items is below.
One of the vans had its door bent open, and the other two had their locks damaged so that the thieves could gain access to the vehicles, which were parked out of sight of adjacent roads. Several of the bikes were locked together, but were still taken.
Hotel car park CCTV footage failed to shed any light on the theft.
The bikes and products were due to be photographed for CW‘s forthcoming Editor’s Choice Awards.
Symon Lewis, CW technical editor, said: “It came as a huge shock to have such a vast amount of kit taken so quickly. I’m just devastated that the effort of, not only the Cycling Weekly team, but that of the companies who supplied us the products, has been wasted.
“We are hoping, as the cargo is pretty unique, that we can recover much of what has been lost – I ask if anyone does see any of the bikes on the list or sees a bike for sale for a silly price or something that is just unusual please contact the police or us directly.”
Police are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information can telephone police on 101.
Stolen items
Complete bikes
B’Twin Triban 540 – 56cm Shimano 105 Mavic Askium wheels
Bianchi XR4 – 57cm Campag Super Record
BMC Teammachine SL01 Disc – 51cm Shimano Dura Ace Di2 DT Swiss wheels
Cannondale Synapse Hi-Mod Disc- 54cm Shimano Dura Ace Di2
Cannondale SuperSix Evo Women’s – 50cm Shimano 105
Canyon Ultimate Wmn Cf Slx Disc 8.0 Aero – Small Shimano Ultegra Di2 Disc, Reynolds Assault Le Disc carbon
Aeroad CF SLX Disc 9.0 LTD – XS SRAM eTap Disc Reynolds 65 ATR wheels
Cervelo R5 – 56cm, SRAM eTap Disc Zipp 302 wheels
Colnago V2-R – 50cm, Campag Potenza Vision Trimax 30 KB wheels
Condor Leggero – 52cm, Shimano Dura Ace mechanical Mavic wheels
Cube Litening Pro – 52cm, Shimano Ultegra mechanical Mavic Kyrium wheels
Genesis Crix de Fer 20 – medium, Shimano Tiagra
Giant Defy Advanced 2 – small, Shimano 105 groupset
Kinesis Tripster AT – 54cm, SRAM Rival 1
Kinesis Crosslight CX disc
Lapierre Aercode – 56cm, Shimano Dura Ace Mechanical
Look 785 Huez RS – M, SRAM Red eTap Corima 32 MCC S+
Orro Gold – 56cm, Shimano Dura Ace Mechanical
Pinarello F10 – 51.5cm, Shimano Dura Ace Mehcanical Fulcrum Racing Zero wheels
Ribble R872 – 56cm, Shimano 105 groupset Fulcrum Racing Sport
Ridley Helium X – 54cm, Shimano Ultegra Fulcrum Racing 5 LG CX wheels
Scott Foil – M, Shimano Ultegra Di2 Syncros RR2.0
Specialized Amira – 54cm
Specialized Tarmac S-Works – 52cm, Shimano Dura Di2 Roval CLX 50 wheels
Storck Aerfast – 56cm, Shimano Dura Ace di2
Trek Emonda SL6 – Shimano Ultegra
Wilier Cento 10 – M, Campag Super Record Disc DT Swiss ERC 1400 Spline 47carbon wheels
KTM Revelator – 52cm, Shimano Ultegra mechanical Mavic Askium wheels
Wheels
Cero Aero R30
Hunt Race Season Aero
Mavic Ksryium Elite
Fulcrum Racing Zero Carbon
Roval CL 32
Zipp 30 Course Disc
Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon SL
Clothing
Rapha Shadow Jersey
Gore One
MAAP M-Flag Jersey and Vest
Endura Pro Shell Jacket
Sportful winter jacket
Castelli Mondiale Shorts
Spezialized SL Pro W shorts
Madison Race bibs and tights
Le Col HC Jacket
Shoes
Shimano S-Phyre
Giro Empire
Bont Riot
Specialized S-Works
Tyres
Continental GP 4000II
Vittoria Corsa Speed Tubeless
Helmets
Giro Synthe
Lazer Z1
Bell Zephyr
Giro Cinder/Ember
Met Manta
Glasses
Oakley Radar EV
Tools
Topeak hand Torq set
Components
Wahoo Bolt
Elite bottle cages and bottle
Fizik Arione saddle
Prologo Scratch 2 saddle
Pro Stealth saddle
Groupsets
SRAM eTap HRD
Shimano Ultegra Di2
Other
Wahoo Kickr Turbo