Trek USCX will host 4 consecutive UCI cyclocross race weekends on US soil

The Trek-sponsored race, colloquially known as the “Battle Among the Cattle” will be the final race weekend in the 2024 series with a $15,000 price purse

Cyclocross
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Jenny
By Kristin Jenny
published

Hoping to attract more international competition, American cyclocross race series USCX has added the two-event TREK CX Cup as the series finale on October 4th - 6th, creating a race block of four consecutives UCI race weekend on U.S. soil.  

Trek has stepped up as series sponsor as well as the host of the final race weekend with its Trek CX Cup, colloquially known as the “Battle Among the Cattle”, taking place at its Waterloo, Wisconsin - based headquarters. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kristin Jenny
Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸