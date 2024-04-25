Trek USCX will host 4 consecutive UCI cyclocross race weekends on US soil
The Trek-sponsored race, colloquially known as the “Battle Among the Cattle” will be the final race weekend in the 2024 series with a $15,000 price purse
Hoping to attract more international competition, American cyclocross race series USCX has added the two-event TREK CX Cup as the series finale on October 4th - 6th, creating a race block of four consecutives UCI race weekend on U.S. soil.
Trek has stepped up as series sponsor as well as the host of the final race weekend with its Trek CX Cup, colloquially known as the “Battle Among the Cattle”, taking place at its Waterloo, Wisconsin - based headquarters.
This is the first time in the series' four-year history where the race series features all four of its race weekends consecutively, starting in Roanoke, Virginia, in mid-September and ending at the October Trek CX Cup event. Previously, breaks as long as a month sat between races. All the events will feature UCI-registered races for elite riders, C1 on Saturdays and C2 on Sundays, as well as amateur events.
The hope is that this consecutive format will entice more European racers to attend the series in full and spend some time across the pond in the U.S. racing cyclocross. Additionally, North American athletes who hope to also compete at the Cyclocross World Championships in Belgium will now be able to complete their U.S. season well before needing to head to Europe.
There will be a $15,000 total prize purse for the man and woman who top the standings at the end of the four week series, split evenly between the two. Last year, Canadian Maghalie Rochette (Canyon Collective) and American Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) won the women’s and men’s elite USCX titles, respectively.
The 2024 USCX calendar:
- September 14-15: GoCross in Roanoke, Virginia
- September 21-22: Rochester Cyclocross in Rochester, New York
- September 28-29: Charm City Cross in Baltimore, Maryland
- October 4-6: Battle Among the Cattle in Waterloo, Wisconsin
Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast.
