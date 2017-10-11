Teenage cyclist left with tyre marks on his body after being ‘deliberately’ driven at in hit-and-run attack

Police appeal for help to track down Birmingham driver

A teenage cyclist from Birmingham was left with a broken and displaced collarbone, and tyre marks on his body after being run over by a hit-and-run driver who police say “deliberately” drove at him.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the 17-year-old, who has not been named, was struck by a car believed to be a blue Renault Clio at around 1.45am on September 23.

>>> Cyclist left with broken spine after being ‘rugby tackled’ by angry driver

“We had been celebrating my daughter’s birthday and had just walked back from my sister’s house,” the boy’s mother told the paper. “My son was on his bike and said he wanted to speak to his friend who was at the end of the road.

“I told him to be five minutes because it was late. The next thing I knew somebody was knocking my door and telling me that he had been hit by a car.”

The boy claims that he was pursued by the car along three streets, before being run over as the car mounted the kerb on St Laurence Road.

>>> Driver given three-month curfew after launching abusive tirade against cyclist (video)

Although he did not sustain serious injuries, instead needing surgery on a broken collarbone as well as coming away with cuts and bruises and a tyre mark on his torso, his mother said that her son could have been killed had he been struck on the road, rather than on boggy grass.

“It’s believed the car, a blue Renault Clio, drove at the teen deliberately,” said a spokesperson for West Midlands Police.

“The 17-year-old was taken to hospital with injuries including broken bones and cuts. He is now back home and is expected to make a full recovery.

“Police are trying to trace the vehicle and people involved. If you saw anything, have any information or live in the area in and around St Laurence Road and may have CCTV images, contact West Midlands Police quoting crime number 20BW/202870P/17.”