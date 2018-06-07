Police appeal for witnesses after 14-year-old cyclist is killed in collision with lorry in Dorset

Police investigate circumstances of crash that left young boy dead

Police in Dorset are appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old cyclist was killed in a collision with an articulated lorry while riding in Weymouth.

The crash occurred at around 15:30 on Wednesday, June 6 with the young boy being involved in the collision with the Mercedes lorry while riding his bike on Portland Road in Weymouth.

The boy, who has not yet been named by police, sustained very serious injuries in the collision. He was treated at the scene with an ambulance and air ambulance attending the crash.However he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers from Dorset Police.

Police Sergeant Mark Scammell, of the Dorset Police traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends at this very traumatic time.

“I am aware that there were a number of people in the area at the time of the collision and I would ask them, or anyone else with information, to please contact Dorset Police.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who was travelling along the road at the time and may have captured the incident on a dash cam.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 6:284. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.