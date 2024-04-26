Friday roundup: Rapha does sportswear, Oakley meets PNS and Restrap makes a vest

Cycling clothing and related accessories have certainly come a long way from the wool jerseys and cloth caps worn at the turn of the century. Today they encompasses a plethora of styles created to match the diversity of the activity itself. Influences range from fashion houses to climbing brands with close-fitting lycra now joined by gear that looks just at home in the city streets and on the wild peaks.

Take this week’s selection. We have a collaboration from Pas Normal Studios and Oakley that spans cutting edge race kit and relaxed sports gear, a new collection from Rapha that’s created for bike-life synergy and a hydration vest from Restrap that would seemingly serve you well in an ultra-endurance race or a long hike up a mountain. And if that's not enough we have a pair of glasses that can tell you how fast you're going and what the weather up the road is looking like.

Pas Normal Studios x Oakley collection

(Image credit: Pas Normal Studios / Oakley)

Limited-edition collaborations can be hit or miss. Get it right and the pairing of two brands can feel natural and authentic. But miss the mark and it appears to be nothing more than a soulless marketing exercise. So how about the joining of Oakley and Pas Normal Studios?

Listening to the two parties at least, it sounds comfortable and harmonious; the coming together of an iconic brand and a creative ‘newcomer’ where the admiration is mutual. "Collaborating with Oakley, with its rich history is a natural progression of where we want to take Pas Normal Studios,” says Karl Oskar Olsen, Creative Director and Pas Normal Studios Co-Founder. Brian Takumi, VP of Brand Soul and Creative at Oakley returns the compliment, saying “Pas Normal Studios is an exciting evolution from being focused on the pure competitive side of the sport to the culture of what drives it”.

(Image credit: Pas Normal Studios / Oakley)

So what does the kit look like? Unsurprisingly the collection comprises sunglasses and apparel. We have interpretations of two of Oakley’s most recognisable models, the Encoder and the Radar, alongside PAS staples, the Mechanism jersey and bib shorts; these feature the muted tones associated with the Copenhagen-based brand alongside the Oakley ‘O’ logo. There’s also a casual wear collection, featuring t-shirts, hoodies and the Terrigal sunglasses model, which cuts a pretty classic silhouette and might just be the standout piece of the entire range.

Restrap Race Hydration vest and The North Race challenge

(Image credit: Restrap)

When Restrap ambassador Josh Reid set off from the brand’s HQ in Yorkshire this April to see how far he could cycle north in 24 hours he needed to keep his stopping time to a minimum. To help with this he used Restrap’s Race Hydration Vest. The result was 315 miles (506 km) with just 62 minutes of stopping time. And now you can buy the vest as well as try to better Josh’s benchmark.

The North Race Challenge is open to all. Starting whenever you wish you need to only mirror the original remit - ride as far north (by latitude) as you can within 24 hours starting from the Restrap factory in Leeds. For inspiration a video has been released documenting Josh’s insane ride, which is well worth a watch. And if you plan on following suit, equipping yourself with the vest - part backpack, part hydration bladder - might be a sensible idea

(Image credit: Restrap)

It's designed around comfort and functionality it has three points of adjustment at the side, shoulders and chest and is offered in two sizes. It’s equipped with a 2-litre bladder, which sits in the expandable internal lining and uses an ambidextrous routing system and magnetic clip. The front of the vest features stretch webbing, pockets and an integrated safety whistle, while the back has a further two mesh pockets, webbing loops and a light loop. Zip pulls, webbing and logos are reflective to help improve visibility when riding through the night.

Rapha's new Performance Sportswear collection

(Image credit: Rapha)

Rapha has expanded its range to include the new Performance Sportswear, which is described as “a versatile collection of apparel and accessories for moving through the modern world whether commuting, working, training or playing”.

The first drop is accompanied by a campaign shot on the streets of New York City, with photos shot in a style that mirror the subtlety of the clothes. The images capture light and shadow while the jackets, pants and shorts are offered in equally contrasting colours; muted green, stone, navy and black dominate. Logos are kept to a minimum and the overall look falls somewhere between workwear and minimal hiking gear.

(Image credit: Rapha)

There’s plenty of detail here though. Primaloft insulation is used in the Men’s and Women’s Insulated Jacket and Vest, while the Men’s Tech Collar Jacket and Women’s Tech Jacket are designed to protect against the wind and light showers, and can be paired with the Easy Tech pants and shorts. Clothing that works on and off the bike? That appears to be the idea.

(Image credit: Rapha)

“Living and moving in the city requires both comfort and style in your clothing. We’ve made products with exactly this in mind using technical and functional elements from our performance cycling range, applied to lifestyle silhouettes,” says Rapha’s Head of Lifestyle Fayrouz Salem. “For someone like myself who lives in Amsterdam and commutes by bike daily, this is a dream come true. We’ve created pieces that work on the bike, without having to compromise on style, bridging the gap we saw in the market.”

QIDI Vida Smart AR glasses

(Image credit: QIDI)

The Kickstarter funding platform is a natural home for inventions with Doc Brown leanings. Products that are innovative, potentially game changing and sometimes a little leftfield are launched here with high hopes. Just like the QIDI Vida smart AR glasses.

Designed for cycling and hiking and other outdoor pursuits, the AR+AI glasses are designed to remove the need for cycling computers, smart watches and heart rate monitors by integrating the functions of these devices into a single pair of glasses. To achieve this they use a Head-Up Display (HUD). Voice activated, it will display a range of data, such as navigation, speed, heart rate, power and cadence, all without having to take your eyes off the road or your hand off the bars. Compatible with the likes of Garmin, Wahoo and Apple hardware, the glasses also supports GPX route files, and works with apps like Strava, Zwift, Apple Health, and All Trails.

(Image credit: QIDI)

QIDI says that the Vida's intelligent system “will have the capability to instantly gather personalised sports data, enabling it to deliver timely voice alerts and broadcasts, including the duration of exercise, distance, the environment and the weather - all tailored to the user’s preferences”. You can even communicate with other users in ‘walkie-talkie’ style.