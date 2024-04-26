Friday roundup: Rapha does sportswear, Oakley meets PNS and Restrap makes a vest

Two new clothing lines, some hi-tech smart glasses and a hydration vest to inspire you to ride further

Restrap Race Hydration Vest (L) Rapha Performance Sportswear (R)
(Image credit: Restrap / Rapha)
Jump to category:
By Luke Friend
published

Cycling clothing and related accessories have certainly come a long way from the wool jerseys and cloth caps worn at the turn of the century. Today they encompasses a plethora of styles created to match the diversity of the activity itself. Influences range from fashion houses to climbing brands with close-fitting lycra now joined by gear that looks just at home in the city streets and on the wild peaks.

Take this week’s selection. We have a collaboration from Pas Normal Studios and Oakley that spans cutting edge race kit and relaxed sports gear, a new collection from Rapha that’s created for bike-life synergy and a hydration vest from Restrap that would seemingly serve you well in an ultra-endurance race or a long hike up a mountain. And if that's not enough we have a pair of glasses that can tell you how fast you're going and what the weather up the road is looking like.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider. 

Latest