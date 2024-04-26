Tweets of the week: Pogačar can be beaten, Pidcock meets the royals, and Remco's an Arsenal fan

Sadly for Tadej Pogačar, serial winning doesn't seem to apply to go karting

Tadej Pogacar with two tweets superimposed on
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

I feel sorry for Tadej Pogačar. I really do. If I was at the top of my sport, winning at will, I'd expect the masses to be roaring my name. At the very least, I'd want them to be patting me on the back, not begging for me to get beaten. 

This year, the Slovenian has done 10 race days. Of the 10, he has won six, including Strade Bianche and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and finished on the podium at another two. He's a phenom, a force of dominance, and some are starting to get sick of it. 

Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

