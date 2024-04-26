Tweets of the week: Pogačar can be beaten, Pidcock meets the royals, and Remco's an Arsenal fan
Sadly for Tadej Pogačar, serial winning doesn't seem to apply to go karting
I feel sorry for Tadej Pogačar. I really do. If I was at the top of my sport, winning at will, I'd expect the masses to be roaring my name. At the very least, I'd want them to be patting me on the back, not begging for me to get beaten.
This year, the Slovenian has done 10 race days. Of the 10, he has won six, including Strade Bianche and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and finished on the podium at another two. He's a phenom, a force of dominance, and some are starting to get sick of it.
Well, those sour grapes finally got their way this week. Pogačar was beaten. No, not in a bike race, but in a day out go karting in the south of France.
The event was untelevised, with only the final podium revealed. In third place, UAE Team Emirates’ Alessandro Covi, famed for winning a Giro d'Italia stage in 2022. Runner-up, Mr Pogačar, famed for winning almost everything. And the champion, the man they call 'Bling', Michael Matthews.
The Australian posted the photos on his Instagram feed – a privilege, presumably, that fell to him as the winner. "Awesome day with the boys today karting in the south of France," he wrote. "Nice to take the mind of cycling for a moment."
Of course, the world of cycling wasn't too far away. Pogačar and Covi looked to have turned up on their team-issue Colnago bikes, and were both decked in UAE Team Emirates clobber.
Perhaps more eye-catchingly, Matthews wore a spectacular golden helmet, testament to his nickname. I'm not sure if it is common to bring your own helmet to a go karting session, or whether he would have been met with the same derision one gets in bringing one's own ball to a bowling alley. A luminescent one at that.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
In any case, chapeau to Matthews. Tim Wellens was also there for the day out, meaning the Australian outfoxed three UAE Team Emirates riders to take the top step. If you want to know how to beat Pogačar, ask Michael Matthews.
Elsewhere on social media this week, Remco Evenepoel goes wild for Arsenal Football Club, Tom Pidcock meets the Royals, and Canyon-SRAM are ready for lift off.
1. Tadej Pogačar can be beaten, just not on a bike
A post shared by Michael Matthews (@bling90)
A photo posted by on
2. North Face puffer, shoulder bag, Remco Evenepoel's north London through and through
A post shared by Remco Evenepoel (@remco.ev)
A photo posted by on
3. Here's one for all the dog content fans. Pros take note: if you post a photo of you and your dog, you will make it into Tweets of the Week
A post shared by Lotte Kopecky (@lottekopecky)
A photo posted by on
4. I can't even walk up stairs in cleats, let alone push a car uphill in the rain
A post shared by Tour de Tietema-Unibet (@tourdetietema)
A photo posted by on
5. "Now, Mr Pidcock, they tell me you cycle cross. What is it that makes you so angry?"
Congratulations to @tompidcock who received his MBE on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace🎖️👏 pic.twitter.com/jyC1nEHyKRApril 24, 2024
6. That's an awful lot of beers for a team about to ride the Vuelta Femenina
💬 𝙃𝙚𝙮 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙂𝙋𝙏 𝙬𝙚 𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙥…🔜 @lavueltafem 👀🚴🏻♀️🇪🇸#TeamAnnouncement #LivCommitted #LaVuelta pic.twitter.com/aj2dFdjhqnApril 22, 2024
7. Abi Smith literally painted dsm-firmenich PostNL's Vuelta line-up. She showed real restraint, too, in not putting her own name at the top
S̶a̶l̶v̶a̶d̶o̶r̶ D̶a̶l̶i̶ ❌𝓢𝓪𝓵𝓿𝓪𝓭𝓸𝓻 𝓓-𝓐𝓫𝓲 𝓢𝓶𝓲𝓽𝓱👩🏻🎨✅We asked @abijesmith to help with our @LaVueltaFem line-up announcement and she created this masterpiece! 😍 Check out who will be aiming to leave their very own mark for us on #LaVueltaFemenina🇪🇸 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/FjR0k7cK8UApril 23, 2024
8. With just days to go before the Vuelta Femenina, it's time for the cruel ritual of making the riders dance to a rotating ring light
Same celebration as last year, will she win the same stage too? 😉 Misma celebración que el año pasado ¿ganará la misma etapa también? 😜#LaVueltaFemenina pic.twitter.com/rLlH8de0g1April 26, 2024
9. It's not just us Brits who are still waiting on spring to arrive
A post shared by Rick Zabel (@rickzabel)
A photo posted by on
10. German track sprinter Pauline Grabosch also keeps getting caught out by the weather
A post shared by Pauline Grabosch (@pauline_grabosch)
A photo posted by on
11. Just in case you had managed to wipe them from your mind, these helmets still exist
A post shared by Zoe Backstedt (@backstedt_zoe)
A photo posted by on
12. And finally, a video that reminds us all why we love cycling. Look at those crowds at the Tour de Lunsar, Sierra Leone's biggest race. That's what it's all about
He's done it! Unbelievable from Tenesie Dixon. First Sierra Leone stage win at #TourDeLunsar in two years!Listen to that crowd!#cycling #Africa #salone pic.twitter.com/JjpDREFUGzApril 20, 2024
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Friday roundup: Rapha does sportswear, Oakley meets PNS and Restrap makes a vest
Two new clothing lines, some hi-tech smart glasses and a hydration vest to inspire you to ride further
By Luke Friend Published
-
Giant Defy Advanced SL0 is a smooth operator that goes the extra mile
Owen Rogers finds Giant’s range-topping endurance bike does exactly what it says in the tin, but is it exciting?
By Owen Rogers Published
-
Tweets of the week: Visma-Lease a Bike are fed up, Mathieu van der Poel's mullet, and a Mark Cavendish costume
It's 2024, time to stop calling them Jumbo
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tweets of the week: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig's new tool and Tadej Pogačar's new hair
The FDJ-Suez rider broke her sacrum and already sees the funny side
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tweets of the week: Demi Vollering, Remco Evenepoel and the rest of the Specialized gang go to prom
Let's talk about *that* photograph
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Soudal Quick-Step reveal potential long-term successor to Patrick Lefevere
Jurgen Foré, the son of former Paris Roubaix and Tour of Flanders winner Noël, to join Belgian team as COO in January
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tweets of the week: Wout van Aert gets on his dancing shoes and Tom Pidcock gets a new puppy
Bringing you your regular cycling social media roundup
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tadej Pogacar's helmet sponsor just keeps on designing lids around his hair tuft
The Slovenian two-time Tour de France champion harnesses his hair to great effect, but what's the secret?
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tom Pidcock to race against America's best at Bentonville's Little Sugar MTB
Mountain bike world champion Tom Pidcock will square off against USA's Keegan Swenson in Bentonville, Arkansas on October 15.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Tom Pidcock: Tour of Britain route 'not really ideal for me'
Brit says he wants to win home stage race, even if the course plays in Wout van Aert's favour
By Tom Davidson Published