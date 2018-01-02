Police appeal for witnesses after 77-year-old cyclist found dead at side of road on New Year’s Eve

Police not treating man's death as suspicious

Police in Wiltshire are appealing for witnesses after a 77-year-old cyclist was found dead at the side of a country lane on New Year’s Eve.

The cyclist, a male rider who has not yet been named, was found lying next to his bike at the side of Cholderton Road near Newton Tony in Wiltshire at around 12.30pm on December 31.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but paramedics were unable to revive the man who was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The country lane was closed for several hours while police investigated the incident. Spire FM reports that officers were initially concerned that the man could have been involved in a road traffic collision, but have now concluded that no vehicles were involved in his death and are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.

Wiltshire Police are appealing for anyone with any information or who may have seen the cyclist before his death to get in contact by calling the 101 non-emergency number.