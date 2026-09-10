Ezra Caudell has been taken off a ventilator and is communicating with family and teammates, but remains in critical condition following his crash at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic on 30 August.

In a new update, Modern Adventure Pro Cycling said the 19-year-old American had been successfully weaned from deep sedation 11 days after the crash and is showing promising signs of progress.

"Despite the severity of his injuries – and very much consistent with Ezra’s personality – it wasn’t long after waking that he was making jokes and sending short videos to his teammates," the team said.

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Caudell remains in the intensive care unit at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he continues to receive ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) support while his lungs heal. The team said his injuries include a concussion and severe chest trauma.

Coming off deep sedation and the ventilator has allowed his family and medical team to assess his neurological status more clearly.

"His ability to interact, communicate, and recognise those around him has been an especially welcome and encouraging development," the statement said.

Caudell’s family remains at his bedside. The team thanked supporters for the outpouring of support and continued respect for the family’s privacy.

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"Important milestones still lie ahead. But after an extraordinarily difficult 11 days, there is genuine reason for hope as he begins his road to recovery," the team said.



During the Philadelphia Cycling Classic on 30 August, Caudell and Lotto Intermarché rider Milan Menten were attempting to bridge across to the breakaway when the crash occurred. After looking behind him, Caudell lost his balance and hit either the kerb or a drain. His front wheel broke in the process, and Caudell collided with a lamppost.

Caudell was reportedly knocked unconscious but regained consciousness before being transported to hospital, where he was later placed in an induced coma.

Previous updates revealed that Caudell suffered multi-system trauma, including head injuries and significant lung damage. He is working toward stability and is expected to face what will "likely be a long recovery."