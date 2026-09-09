'Devastated at the loss of one of cycling's good guys' – Scottish club cyclist dies after being hit by car driver on training ride

Scottish Cycling has paid tribute after a club cyclist was killed on a training run on Tuesday evening in the west of Scotland.

Iain McTavish, 46, was hit by a car driver, along with two other riders, all of whom were taken to hospital, but McTavish died from his injuries.

The Johnstone Wheelers Cycling Club rider was hit by a car driver on the A8 in Port Glasgow on Tuesday evening. His cycling club posted on Facebook: "Today we’re all reeling from the awful news yesterday. Iain McTavish was killed yesterday evening whilst riding with the bunch.

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"This will take a long time to sink in and process, but for now suffice it to say that we are devastated at the loss of one of cycling's good guys. RIP Iain."

Scottish Cycling posted: "We are heartbroken to hear that Iain McTavish has passed away after he and two other riders were hit by a car on a training ride last night.

"Iain was a vital member of the Scottish Cycling community, a member of Johnstone Wheelers Cycling Club, a stalwart of the Renfrew bunch and Georgetown TTs.

"Iain was the only person to have attended every round of Track League last year and stood as rider rep on their committee. A reliable and friendly face that you knew would be at the meet point of a ride even if nobody else showed up.

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"The messages highlighting his positive influence on so many people are already pouring in, and his loss will be felt heavily in the West of Scotland.

"Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and everyone who knew him.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A man has died following a crash on the A8 in Port Glasgow. Around 7:10pm on Tuesday, September 8, we received a report of a collision involving a blue Ford C-Max Zetec and three cyclists on the westbound carriageway, between the Langbank and Woodhead roundabouts.

"Emergency services attended, and a male cyclist, aged 46, died at the scene.

"Two other male cyclists, aged 37 and 27, were taken to hospital.

"The male driver of the Ford vehicle, aged 33, was also taken to hospital but has since been released. The A8 has reopened and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

It is not the only cycling death in recent days; at the weekend, two cyclists were killed in Kent after a collision with a car driver. A man has now been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision and possession of a class C drug.

Statistics from the Department for Transport released this July revealed 79 cyclists were killed on British roads in 2025, and a further 4,311 were seriously injured.