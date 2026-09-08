‘They were cyclists going out on a Sunday morning, enjoying the countryside, and this happened’ – Two cyclists killed by car-driver in Kent
Police are seeking witnesses to the incident, which happened near Gravesend
Two cyclists were killed and a third was taken to hospital with injuries after a car driver hit a group of bike riders on a narrow street in Cobham, near Gravesend, on Sunday morning. Kent police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the horrific incident.
Police say a white Ford Focus car being driven along Sole Street towards Meopham collided with three bike riders at 7.47am on Sunday 6 September. Tragically, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were confirmed dead at the scene, while another woman sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment.
Two men aged 21 and 22 were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and 19-year-old woman was also held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Flowers and tributes have been left at the scene and the local community is said to be in shock after the accident.
“I was truly devastated by such an accident that took place in Sole Street, Dakota Dibben, Ward councillor for Istead Rise, Cobham and Luddesdown, told Kent Online. “A lot of the residents are very, very upset. Sole Street is a very, very small community in Cobham, and they are deeply saddened by the news.
“It is such a devastating accident. They were cyclists going out on a Sunday morning, enjoying the countryside, and this fatality happened. It is deeply saddening.”
Last year, Active Travel England (ATE) highlighted that many British roads aren’t wide enough to be safe for cyclists, and concerns have previously been raised about safety on Sole Street.
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A 'Pass Wide and Slow ride' had already been planned to take place in the area on 12 September, to raise motorists' awareness about how to safely drive on quiet country lanes shared with other more vulnerable road users, with cyclists, horse riders and walkers due to take part.
Local press are reporting that this will still take place, and more people are being encouraged to take part in the light of this tragedy.
Cycling Weekly reached out to Kent Police for an update and we were told that one of the men and the woman have subsequently been released on bail, pending further enquiries, while the older man is still being held in custody.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that might help police, is being urged to call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, or email sciu.td@kent.police.uk, quoting reference RY/KA/072/26. Drivers with dashcam footage can also upload footage.
Having recently clipped in as News & Features Writer for Cycling Weekly, Pat has spent decades in the saddle of road, gravel and mountain bikes pursuing interesting stories. En route he has ridden across Australia's Great Dividing Range, pedalled the Pirinexus route around the Catalan Pyrenees, raced through the Norwegian mountains with 17,000 other competitors during the Birkebeinerrittet, fatbiked along the coast of Wales, explored the trails of the Canadian Yukon under the midnight sun and spent umpteen happy hours bikepacking and cycle-touring the lost lanes and hidden bridleways of the Peak District, Exmoor, Dartmoor, North Yorkshire and Scotland. He worked for Lonely Planet for 15 years as a writer and editor, contributed to Epic Rides of the World and has authored several books.
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