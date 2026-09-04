American rider Ezra Caudell, 19, remains in intensive care with major injuries following his crash at last weekend's Philadelphia Cycling Classic.

In a new statement posted today, George Hincapie and the Modern Adventure Pro Cycling team asked that Caudell and his family be given "the privacy and space they need at this difficult time."

The statement did not provide further details about his condition, stressing that future updates would depend on the wishes of the Caudell family.

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"At present, Ezra continues to be supported by medical professionals with his family by his side," the statement said. "Further updates on his condition will be communicated by the team, in accordance with the wishes of the Caudell family, in due course."

A GoFundMe campaign, established by a friend close to the family, provides the clearest account to date of Caudell’s injuries. It says that Caudell suffered major trauma to his lungs and head and is being treated in the ICU at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital. He is working toward stability and is expected to face what will "likely be a long recovery."

During the Philadelphia Cycling Classic on 30 August, Caudell and Lotto Intermarché rider Milan Menten were attempting to bridge across to the breakaway when the crash occurred. Menten told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws that Caudell lost his balance after looking behind to check their advantage over the peloton. His front wheel then struck either the kerb or a drain and the rim broke. "He went straight into a lamppost. He took me down with him," Menten said.

Caudell was reportedly knocked unconscious but regained consciousness before being transported to hospital, where he was later placed in an induced coma, according to Het Laatste Nieuws. Menten was also taken to hospital but said Caudell's condition was far more serious. He was shaken up by what he'd seen and stated that he intended to speak with a mental coach after witnessing the crash at close range.

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On Friday, Modern Adventure said it had contacted Menten to offer its support.

"We have reached out to Milan Menten to offer our support and recognize the difficult circumstances we now share surrounding this incident," the statement said. "We will continue to navigate this situation together, along with Ezra's family, teammates and friends, supporting one another as we do so."

The team has urged supporters and others seeking information to respect the family's privacy wishes during what it described as a sensitive and difficult period.

"We respectfully ask that they be allowed the privacy and space they need at this difficult time, and to respect that we will share information only when, and if, it is appropriate to do so," the statement said.

The GoFundMe campaign is intended to help Caudell's family meet the mounting costs associated with his hospitalisation and recovery. His parents and sister had recently moved to Germany to support Caudell’s career and travelled from Germany on short notice to be with him after the crash. Organisers said the funds raised will help cover accommodation, meals, travel, medical bills and other unforeseen expenses while the family remains in Philadelphia.

Modern Adventure said the support offered to Caudell and his family had been deeply appreciated.

"We know that the incredible support for Ezra means a great deal to his family, as it does to all of us," the statement said.

Caudell hails from Acworth, Georgia. He joined Modern Adventure at the beginning of 2026 after racing as a junior for Team California. This season has been his debut as a professional, and he’s made appearances at a host of Belgian spring races as well as stage races like Tour de Wallonie, Tour de Hongrie and Tour of Denmark. In April, he was the youngest rider to race and finish Paris-Roubaix.