Olav Kooij takes Tour of Britain Men stage three after chaotic sprint finish

Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM) added another victory to his extensive Tour of Britain palmarès on stage three, crossing the line first in Beverley after a chaotic sprint finish.

Points classification leader and fellow Tour de France stage winner Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step), who won yesterday, came in second on the wheel of Dutchman Kooij, who now has eight Tour of Britain wins to his credit.

GC leader Lewis Askey (NSN Cycling) finished at the same time in 17th place, retaining his top spot.

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