Olav Kooij takes Tour of Britain Men stage three after chaotic sprint finish
Tim Merlier, who won yesterday, was second
Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM) added another victory to his extensive Tour of Britain palmarès on stage three, crossing the line first in Beverley after a chaotic sprint finish.
Points classification leader and fellow Tour de France stage winner Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step), who won yesterday, came in second on the wheel of Dutchman Kooij, who now has eight Tour of Britain wins to his credit.
GC leader Lewis Askey (NSN Cycling) finished at the same time in 17th place, retaining his top spot.
More to follow...
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.