Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after two cyclists killed

Police have charged a man in relation to the deaths of two cyclists in Kent, England.

Twenty-two-year-old Aaron Turner has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision and possession of a class C drug, Kent Police confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday morning following a collision with a car driver in Cobham, near Gravesend. The incident took place at 7:47am, involved a white Ford Focus, and also left a third cyclist with minor injuries.

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Two men, aged 21 and 22, were initially arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and a 19-year-old woman was also held on suspicion of assisting an offender. One of the men and the woman were later released on bail.

Turner, 22, was remanded into custody and will appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Kent Police are still appealing for witnesses of the incident to get in touch; anyone with information has been urged to contact the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) on 01622 798538, or email sciu.td@kent.police.uk with reference RY/KA/072/26.

Members of the local community have laid flowers at the scene in tribute to the two people who died.

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“It is such a devastating accident,” Dakota Dibben, ward councillor for Istead Rise, Cobham and Luddesdown, told Kent Online. “They were cyclists going out on a Sunday morning, enjoying the countryside, and this fatality happened. It is deeply saddening.

“A lot of the residents are very, very upset. Sole Street is a very, very small community in Cobham, and they are deeply saddened by the news.”

Statistics from the Department for Transport released this July revealed 79 cyclists were killed on British roads in 2025, and a further 4,311 were seriously injured.

Last November, the government agency Active Travel England (ATE) highlighted that many British roads aren’t wide enough for vehicle drivers to overtake cyclists safely.

The Highway Code states that drivers in the UK should leave at least 1.5 metres when overtaking cyclists at speeds up to 30mph, and more space when travelling faster.