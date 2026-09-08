Matthew Brennan looked untouchable as he romped to a fourth victory in this year's Vuelta a España, on stage 16.

After a final five kilometres that looked calmer than any sprint finale has any right to, Brennan's win almost looked like a formality, as Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Wout van Aert guided him towards the finish line with a deluxe lead out that pulled the Briton out of the front of the bunch.

The 21-year-old, who has also won stages 2, 5 and 11, finished two bike lengths ahead of second placed Bryan Coquard (Cofidis).

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Speaking afterwards, Brennan admitted he was already dreaming about wearing yellow in next year's Tour de France, which starts in the UK.

"A UK start next year, I already said it to the team two years ago when I heard about it, that I'd really like to be there on the start line," he said. "And to have guys like Wout and Christophe [Laporte] there also, if we do the same [as we do] here, we can really try to copy what we do and replicate that into a yellow jersey on day one."

Maillot jaune dreams aside, he insisted that today's in win in La Rábida. Palos de la Frontera felt just as good as his victory on stage two, saying, "It's unbelievable. Four victories here, the plan was for one. As a team we've won six. I think. I can't count, we've won so many.

"The stages that we've gone for we've really committed to the plan that we had," he said. "You've seen the boys all day today, they've been pushing so much wind, and to finish it off like that, Wout bringing me across the line, basically in a perfect place in such a chaotic final, it was perfect."

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Asked whether Van Aert was the best lead out man in the world he said, "Yeah, I don't really think you can compete. It was a real shame that we lost Christophe, but it's still unbelievable what we can do when we're a man down in these type of situations."

With a parcours that trended downhill, albeit with plenty of lumps and bumps along the way, and with a near-flat second half, today's stage always seemed unlikely to end in anything other than a bunch sprint.

The route took the riders southwards from Cartagena to La Rábida. Palos de la Frontera on Spain's south-west coast in heat that soared once again into the high 30s (high 90s). Only the threat of marauding crosswinds had the potential to spoil the party for the sprinters, though ultimately, they did not appear.

That didn't stop the inevitable plucky breakaways from having a go, though, and within 15km a five rider group had gone clear. Kevin Vermaerke (UAE Team Emirates), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Simon Dalby (Uno-X Mobility), Jasha Sütterlin (Jayco AlUla), Roland Thalmann (Tudor Pro Cycling), worked dutifully together for the next 140km or so, but their advantage was pinned at below two minutes for much of that time.

They were caught early, at 23km to go. But any other wannabe escapees seemed deterred by a combination of wide, flat roads and a selection of sprinters' teams who seemed determined to make the most of a rare bunch finish opportunity.

Neatly lined up across the expansive tarmac, the teams ate up the kilometres in smooth style nearly all the way to the finish, at which point Van Aert found the gap he was looking for and drew Brennan out of the bunch for a win that never really looked in doubt.

Vuelta a España 2026, stage 16: Cartagena > La Rabida. Palos de la Frontera

1. Matthew Brennan (Gbr) Visma-Lease a Bike, in 3:56:33

2. Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

3. Vito Braet (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

4. Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe

5. Magnus Cort (Den) Uno-X Mobility

6. Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike

7. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling

8. Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost

9. Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

10. César Macías (Mex) Burgos Burpellet BH

General Classification after stage 16

1. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team, in 56:02:29

2. Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM, +2:06

3. Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +2:10

4. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost, +4:24

5. Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos, +5:44

6. Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain-Victorious, +6:14

7. Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek, +6:49

8. Cristián Rodríguez (Spa) XDS-Astana, +7:01

9. Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United, +7:19

10. Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike, +8:55