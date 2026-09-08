Sponsored rider leaks video of unreleased Canyon aero gravel bike on Instagram

Earlier today, a video of Canyon-sponsored rider Aenni Faye fitting new Pirelli 55mm tyres to an unreleased Canyon gravel bike popped up in our feeds. The video was posted six days ago, but this afternoon other Canyon-sponsored riders have posted similar teasers, all of which quote 17/09/2026.

We assume this is the date the new bike will officially launch; the leaked model looks very similar to the bike our Video Editor, Jamie Williams, spotted at Eurobike.

This possible launch tease comes after a swath of new aero gravel race bikes have broken ground, including the Van Rysel RCR-G, Ridley Kanzo Fast 2.0 and the Factor Elara, all of which launched in the last week. Not to mention a number of aero gravel bikes launched earlier in the year, like the latest Specialized Crux 5, which launched back in May.

Latest Videos From Cycling Weekly Watch full video here:

With the UCI Gravel World Championships just over a month away in Nannup, Australia, it should come as no surprise that Canyon potentially has a new gravel bike on the way – especially as the brand has a real chance of taking the rainbow bands with Traka 360 and 2024 Unbound XL winner Rosa Maria Klöser.

A post shared by Änni (@aennifaye) A photo posted by on

So, what do we know about this new Canyon gravel bike?

It's clear from Aenni's video that this new Canyon has phenomenal frame clearance – the tyre she fits is a new Pirelli Cinturato EVO TLR 55mm/2.1in. Once fitted, there looks to be decent clearance at the chainstay and seat tube, which suggests that, like the Crux 5, Canyon is aiming for at least 55mm with generous mud clearance. They may be stretching it further, though, towards 60mm/2.3in like the Ridley Kanzo Fast 2.0, which offers up to 58mm.

The video also makes it clear that this new gravel bike has significantly more 'aero-profiled' tubing. The slightly elongated headtube junction is matched with a very straight, flat-looking top tube, and the usual wing-profile down tube.

The most significant change appears to be around the seat tube, a stark departure from the current Grail design and clearly developed in tandem with the latest Endurance CFR.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Seat tube now looks considerably more 'aero' and features a more dramatically dropped seat stay design. These changes aimed to deliver not just aero performance, but a more forgiving ride, which is understandably welcome on any gravel bike.

Canyon Endurace CFR launched earlier this year (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Whats next?

It's still unclear whether this will be a new Grail. Canyon has several franchises within its gravel range, including the Grizl; however, since it has used the Grail name for previous 'gravel race' models, this is the most likely option. It could also follow the brand's latest updates to its Endurace range by being branded as the top-tier offering, CFR.

As the social media posts suggest, Canyon look likely to release more information on this new bike on 17/09/2026. Until then, we will have to wait and see. If what CW Tech Editor Aaron Borrill had to say about the Endurace earlier in the year is anything to go by, then we are all looking forward to seeing what this new bike has to offer.