When Van Rysel launched the RCR Pro, it garnered plenty of attention as the most affordable bike in the professional peloton. And now it has some fresh competition. Cube’s 2027 collection features the redesigned Litening Aero C:68X, which was ridden by the TotalEnergies team in this year’s Tour de France.



With the range starting at under £5,000, and a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2-equipped model retailing at £7,499, it makes a strong bid for the most affordable ride in the pro ranks.

Joris Delbove of Team TotalEnergies aboard the Litening Aero C:68X (Image credit: Getty Images / Tim de Waele)

The collection doesn’t stop there. The road lineup includes an updated Attain range, with both aluminium and carbon offerings, while the NuRoad gravel series benefits from refreshed designs and brand new models, which again feature prices that should turn plenty of heads. But first, the Litening Aero C:68X.

(Image credit: Cube)

For those obsessed with weight, the headline is a reduction in the frame’s weight by a claimed 150g compared to the outgoing model. This allows for complete builds under 7kg. ‘Lighter’ is joined by the familiar promises of ‘stiffer’ and ‘more aerodynamic’, with Cube stating that the update to its best road bike will save you some 6.2 watts, although greater details on these savings are absent from the press material.

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(Image credit: Cube)

For many prospective buyers, it’s the promise of greater comfort that might offer the greatest appeal. Pro bikes aren’t always the most comfortable to ride, and while the appeal of riding something you’ve spotted during the Tour de France is obvious, the reality can be a little bone-jarring at times - but not here, says Cube.



Thanks to a newly designed carbon seatpost, the Litening Aero C:68X is 10% more comfortable; again details are light but presumably the new post does a better job of absorbing road chatter, with the frame still providing the required torsional stiffness to reward your efforts. Clearance for 34mm tyres should also add to the plushness of the ride.

(Image credit: Cube)

The new seatpost is joined by the IC Aero Max carbon cockpit, which is said to promote a more aerodynamic riding position and likely plays a considerable role in the watt-saving claims. Other noteworthy details include a power meter as standard and a carbon Newman wheelset.

The IC Aero Max carbon cockpit (Image credit: Cube)

New to the range is the Litening Aero C:68X Orbit, which uses SRAM’s 13-speed Red XPLR AXS groupset. Eschewing a front mech makes this the lightest build available at just 6.9kg. The range-topping SLT weighs 200 grams more and features a Shimano Dura-Ace FC-R9200 groupset, a pair of Newmen Aero/Sprint 60/66 Vonoa hoops and a price tag of £7,499. This makes it cheaper than a comparably specced RCR-F.

The Litening Aero C:68X Orbit employs a 1x set-up for improved aerodynamics and reduced weight (Image credit: Cube)

The Attain range sees the entire C:62 line receive updated specifications and a lower entry point, with the C:62 Race starting at £1,999. The C:62 SLX speaks of the value for money that appears to run across the 2027 range. Here you get a carbon frameset, an integrated carbon cockpit, a set of carbon Newmen Advanced C.38 J wheels and the ever-reliable Shimano 105 Di2 drivetrain, all for £2,499. Tipping the scales at 7.6kg shouldn’t hurt its saleability either.

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Cube Attain C:62 SLX (Image credit: Cube)

Cube’s Nuroad gravel range vows to “cover all the bases from adventure to race and everything in between”. Again, frames are offered in both aluminium and the German brand’s C:62 carbon, with models ranging from the versatile, complete with mudguards and a carrier, to the more stripped-back gravel race offerings.

Cube Nuroad Pro FE gravel bike (Image credit: Cube)

The Nuroad C:62 SLT is the signature model and, like the Litening Aero C:68X Orbit, uses SRAM’s Red XPLR AXS drivetrain for greater simplicity and improved aerodynamics; it pairs a 42T chainring with a 10-46T 13-speed cassette. Its claimed weight of 8kg is aided by a set of Newmen Streem G.62 Vonoa wheels that tip the scales at just over 1,500g despite the 62mm rim depth; these are the hoops that Lukas Pöstlberger used while winning this year’s Traka 200 race.

At £6,499, value for money is again a clear selling point, certainly when viewed against rival models with a comparable spec. For comparison, the latest Specialized Crux S-Works with the same SRAM Red AXS groupset will set you back almost £12,000. Seemingly only the direct-to-consumer Canyon Grail CFR can compete from a price perspective.

Cube Nuroad C:62 SLT (Image credit: Cube)

For 2027, Cube has also introduced updates to its City and Trekking hybrid bike lineups. These include belt-driven e-bikes, such as the Editor Hybrid 360 FE series (£1,899), folding bikes like the battery-powered Fold Hybrid Deluxe 540 (£2,999), and touring-specific models like the Kathmandu Hybrid, which boasts automatic shifting and an integrated frame lock.

A range of clothing and accessories completes the new additions for 2007, including Mips-equipped road and gravel helmets and an expanded eyewear range.