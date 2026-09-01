When should I relace my handlebar tape?

When To Replace... is a feature series in which we explore when one should replace common cycling products like helmets, apparel and various moving parts on your bike. Curious about a particular product? Shoot us an email at anne.rook@futurrnet.com

Tyres have wear indicators; chains can be measured; cleats have colour-coded wear pads. But how do you know when it’s time to remove and replace your handlebar tape?

If your cleats are worn, you can pull a foot out of your pedal. Likewise, if your handlebar tape is worn, there’s a risk of your hands slipping. Handlebar tape is one of a few contact points between you and your bike, so keeping a secure grip is important.

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Silca recommends changing bar tape annually with a tune-up, unless the tape is torn or damaged, in which case replace it as needed. Many riders forgo this small detail and ride with torn or worn-out bar tape.

Why neglect this relatively inexpensive and easily maintainable upgrade?

What ages and wears handlebar tape?

Once bar tape becomes dislodged, it can unravel, allowing dirt, moisture, and other foreign material ingress, which can further accelerate handlebar and tape wear. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While it may seem obvious, the more you ride, the faster you will wear your bar tape. If you ride without gloves, your bare skin can wear bar tape more quickly, as natural body oils, salts and sweat will degrade the tape.

Exposure to the elements also wears tape. If you’re a bike commuter who leaves your bike exposed to sunlight and repeated heating/cooling, this too will more rapidly age your bar tape.

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Riding in the rain can allow some water and debris ingress, which again wears the bar tape. And dirt lodged between your tape and bars can cause additional, more significant damage over time.

How worn is ‘worn enough to replace it’?

(Image credit: Getty Images / Oleksandr Sokurenko)

While some classic bar tape designs remain relatively unchanged – a layer of cork with an adhesive backing – most current bar tapes are constructed of three layers. There's the grippy top "skin" layer, a middle layer of foam or other material for padding, and a base layer (that might also have dampening properties) with adhesive that contacts your handlebars. Wear happens through all three layers: the top can get torn, the middle compressed over time, and the bottom layer can lose its adhesiveness, move or unwind.

Aside from visible signs of wear, one of the first indications that it's time to rewrap your bars is when the tape loses its grippiness. You can also look for any discolouration or peeling in the outside layer.

This no-slip surface helps keep your hands in place with minimal effort in sweaty or wet conditions and directly affects your ability to control your bike. Do you really want to be thinking: "Will my hands slip?" after taking a swig from a condensation-covered bidon or when riding in the rain?

If you use moderately to heavily padded bar tape, you’ll definitely notice flattening and compression when the padded cushioning is worn. This compression will allow more road noise and vibration to come through, which negates the whole purpose of padded tape. If you use thinner tape with minimal padding, you may have to rely on swapping your bar tape on a schedule.

Once the adhesive layer wears, it can slip and shift under the weight and stress of your hands. While this is usually the last layer to wear, as it’s not exposed, this may not always be the case depending on your grip, riding conditions, frequency of use, and quality of bar tape.

Bar tape and indoor riding concerns

If you notice any funky smell emanating from your tape, you’ve waited way too long to replace it. (Image credit: Greg Kaplan)

Cycling saddle and accessories manufacturer Selle Italia says freshening bar tape "depends on the material of the tape, how often we use the bike."

"In general, the tape should be replaced when it begins to lose elasticity, is no longer soft to the touch and no longer absorbs vibrations as it did when it was new," indicates the Italian brand.

While old bar tape is not as much a safety concern when riding indoors, it can mask other concerns. Those who frequently ride indoors may sweat through bar tape more quickly. The sweat mixed with other oils from your hands can quickly deteriorate bar tape, and then corrode your handlebars underneath.

Even if you use terrycloth sweat catchers and towels, changing your bar tape at least annually is an opportunity to check for rust on bolts and fasteners. Changing tape is also an opportunity to inspect brake and shifter cables, and peer under the brake hoods to ensure there’s no rust that could cause failure.

So just by checking your bar tape once or twice a year, you could actually save yourself a lot of time, money and grief.