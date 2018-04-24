Police trace hit-and-run driver who left cyclist with serious injuries in Berkshire

Thames Valley Police appeal for witnesses to incident on Saturday that left a cyclist with multiple and significant injuries

An unlicensed van driver who left a cyclist with serious injuries after a collision in Berkshire has been caught by police after he fled the scene.

The 44-year-old male cyclist was hit by the driver of a Peugeot Partner van on Saturday evening (April 21) at around 9.25pm.

Thames Valley Police reports that the collision occurred between Hare Hatch and Twyford, Berkshire, near to the Hare Hatch Garden Centre on the A3032 London Road.

The van driver left the scene, but was caught by police on the M40 motorway and subsequently arrested.

Police have said that the 40-year-old male driver from Wokingham was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

>>> Cyclist thanks phone in back pocket for preventing serious spinal injury in crash with bus

He has been released under investigation.

The cyclist was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with what police are describing as multiple injuries. He is in a serious but stable condition.

Investigating officer Wayne Reece said: “This was a very serious collision which has unfortunately left a man with some significant injuries.

“I am appealing to anybody who may have seen the cyclist or witnessed the manner of driving of the Peugeot van to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident can telephone 101 quoting reference URN 1619 (21/4).