Radio 1’s Greg James forced to postpone Sport Relief cycle/mountain climb due to weather

Greg James's 'Pedal to the Peaks' challenge in aid of Sport Relief put on hold due to safety concerns over extreme weather conditions

Radio 1 DJ Greg James has been forced to put a hold on his ‘Pedal to the Peaks’ cycling and mountain climbing fund-raising challenge in aid of Sport Relief.

James had set out to climb the three highest peaks in Wales, England and Scotland – Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis – and cycle between each one.

As it turned out, his challenge coincided this week with the onset of extremely cold weather, snow and ice as he set off on Monday.

James started his challenge well, completing the ascent and descent of Snowdon and cycling to the Lake District to tackle Scafell Pike on Wednesday – including over 200 miles of cycling.

But increasingly poor weather and a forecast that said more snow was on its way led to James and his team abandoning the onward journey to Scotland by bike, and the subsequent climb of Ben Nevis.

James and the BBC had already posted photographs and films of him cycling in heavy snow, which he had manage to tackle admirably.

“We can’t continue this challenge at the moment,” James said on Radio 1 on Thursday afternoon.

“That is it for today and that is it for the challenge for this week. That means that we can’t continue to Ben Nevis. We literally can’t leave here. We can’t get there.”

The Met Office has issued red and amber weather warnings for much of Scotland and Northern England as the country remains in the grip of sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall.

James says that he will continue his journey and complete the ascent of Ben Nevis as soon as he can.

At time of writing, James had raised £392,827.